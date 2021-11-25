Vimy Resources : Notification of substantial commencement - Mulga Rock

ASX Announcement

26 November 2021

Notification of Substantial Commencement

Mulga Rock Uranium Project

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY, OTCQB:VMRSF) (Vimy or Company) is pleased to announce that it has formally submitted notification of "substantial commencement" of the Mulga Rock Uranium Project (Mulga Rock) to the Western Australian Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER).

Implementation of Mulga Rock was approved under Ministerial Statement No. 1046 (MS 1046) on

16 December 2016. Under conditions 3-1 and 3-2 of MS 1046, Vimy is required to substantially commence implementation of the Proposal within five years and provide notification and supporting evidence.

Since receiving Ministerial approval in 2016, Vimy has diligently progressed the project and undertaken significant work at Mulga Rock. Major milestones include:

Completion of the 2018 Definitive Feasibility Study ( DFS ) and 2020 DFS Refresh;

) and 2020 DFS Refresh; Approval of eight Condition Environmental Management Plans - with the last approved in April 2021;

Approval of the Mulga Rock East Project Management Plan - granted on 26 August 2021;

Approval of the Mulga Rock East Project Mining Proposal on 29 September 2021; and

Commencement of the Early Works Program - now largely completed.

Since commencing the Early Works Program in late September 2021, Vimy has cleared approximately

143 hectares and stockpiled the corresponding soil and growth medium. The area cleared covers the first open cut mine pit under the approved Mining Proposal, the first 'Overburden Landform', the area for the accommodation village and communications tower, borrow pits and upgrades to existing site access roads.

Vimy's Interim CEO, Steven Michael said:

"Notification of substantial commencement at Mulga Rock is a proud moment and major milestone in the development of Western Australia's first uranium mine.

The Vimy Board, management and consultants have diligently advanced the project over the last five years and what our on-site team and contractors have achieved since receiving approval of the Mining Proposal just two months ago is amazing. The foundations are now in place to build a long-life, strategic resource project for Western Australia, and the Board of Vimy is focussed on rapidly advancing Mulga Rock to its next development milestone.

Vimy will continue to work co-operatively with the various State and Federal government departments to obtain the approvals required to ensure Mulga Rock delivers first uranium production in 2025. Once developed, Mulga Rock will produce 3.5Mlbs of uranium oxide per annum and will power eight nuclear power stations which is equivalent to 70% of Western Australia's greenhouse gas emissions or 12% of Australia's total emissions."