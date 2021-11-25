Log in
    VMY   AU000000VMY4

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VMY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vimy Resources : Notification of substantial commencement - Mulga Rock

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

26 November 2021

Notification of Substantial Commencement

Mulga Rock Uranium Project

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY, OTCQB:VMRSF) (Vimy or Company) is pleased to announce that it has formally submitted notification of "substantial commencement" of the Mulga Rock Uranium Project (Mulga Rock) to the Western Australian Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER).

Implementation of Mulga Rock was approved under Ministerial Statement No. 1046 (MS 1046) on

16 December 2016. Under conditions 3-1 and 3-2 of MS 1046, Vimy is required to substantially commence implementation of the Proposal within five years and provide notification and supporting evidence.

Since receiving Ministerial approval in 2016, Vimy has diligently progressed the project and undertaken significant work at Mulga Rock. Major milestones include:

  • Completion of the 2018 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and 2020 DFS Refresh;
  • Approval of eight Condition Environmental Management Plans - with the last approved in April 2021;
  • Approval of the Mulga Rock East Project Management Plan - granted on 26 August 2021;
  • Approval of the Mulga Rock East Project Mining Proposal on 29 September 2021; and
  • Commencement of the Early Works Program - now largely completed.

Since commencing the Early Works Program in late September 2021, Vimy has cleared approximately

143 hectares and stockpiled the corresponding soil and growth medium. The area cleared covers the first open cut mine pit under the approved Mining Proposal, the first 'Overburden Landform', the area for the accommodation village and communications tower, borrow pits and upgrades to existing site access roads.

Vimy's Interim CEO, Steven Michael said:

"Notification of substantial commencement at Mulga Rock is a proud moment and major milestone in the development of Western Australia's first uranium mine.

The Vimy Board, management and consultants have diligently advanced the project over the last five years and what our on-site team and contractors have achieved since receiving approval of the Mining Proposal just two months ago is amazing. The foundations are now in place to build a long-life, strategic resource project for Western Australia, and the Board of Vimy is focussed on rapidly advancing Mulga Rock to its next development milestone.

Vimy will continue to work co-operatively with the various State and Federal government departments to obtain the approvals required to ensure Mulga Rock delivers first uranium production in 2025. Once developed, Mulga Rock will produce 3.5Mlbs of uranium oxide per annum and will power eight nuclear power stations which is equivalent to 70% of Western Australia's greenhouse gas emissions or 12% of Australia's total emissions."

Vimy Resources Limited

Telephone:

+61 8 9389 2700

First Floor, 1209 Hay Street

Website:

vimyresources.com.au

West Perth Western Australia

6005

For personal use only

Mulga Rock Substantial Commencement

Vimy has determined that the cumulative clearance of approximately 162 hectares and movement of approximately 800,000 bcm of soil and growth medium constitutes substantial commencement of implementation of the Proposal, as required under MS 1046.

The area cleared covers the first open cut mine pit required to be cleared under the approved Mining Proposal, the first 'Overburden Landform' associated with that pit (classified as 'Associated Infrastructure'), the area for the accommodation village and communications tower, borrow pits and upgrades to site access roads, consistent with the project schedule. The topsoil and growth medium removal has taken place at both 'Elements' in compliance with approved MS 1046, Conditional Environmental Management Plans, Project Management Plan, and Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan.

The following table details the cumulative area clearances:

Volume

Disturbance

(Total Soil

Location

Element

(ha*)

Moved bcm)

Ambassador North

Open Cut Mine Pit

30

120,000

Ambassador Box Cut Pit

Open Cut Mine Pit

48

193,640

Overburden Landform

Associated infrastructure

26

25,860

MRUP Access Road

Associated infrastructure

21

25,000

Village & Communication

Associated infrastructure

10

9,620

Borrow Pits

Associated infrastructure

8

57,216

Geotechnical Investigation Trenches

Associated infrastructure

19

356,914

Total

162

788,250

* Rounding applied

Vimy and its predecessor companies have invested over $100 million (in 2021 dollars) in progressing Mulga Rock to the current stage of development. Since MS 1046 was issued in December 2016, Vimy has spent over $20 million on the development of Mulga Rock, with a further $8 million of expenditure approved for the completion of the Early Works Program which is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2021.

Development of Mulga Rock will have significant benefits to the Western Australian economy, including more than 550 personnel directly employed on the project during construction and the creation of approximately 350 site-based permanent employees and 25 Perth-based support personnel when in operation. Mulga Rock is expected to generate more than $200 million in state royalties over its 15-year mine life.

The figures on the following pages show the clearing completed at Ambassador North (Figures 1 - 5), accommodation village (Figures 6 & 7) and the Geotechnical Investigation Trenches (Figure 8).

2

For personal use only

Figure 1 - Mulga Rock East (18 November 2021)

Figure 2 - Topsoil stockpiles at Ambassador North looking east (18 November 2021)

3

For personal use only

Figure 3 - Ambassador North looking east (18 November 2021)

Figure 4 - Ambassador North and Ambassador East GIT looking north east (17 November 2021)

4

For personal use only

Figure 5 - Vegetation clearing at the Ambassador North extension (23 November 2021)

Figure 6 - Accommodation Village (23 November 2021)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vimy Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
