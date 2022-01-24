Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vimy Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMY   AU000000VMY4

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VMY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 06:37:41 pm
0.1925 AUD   -1.28%
05:57pVIMY RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - VMY
PU
01/19VIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VMY
PU
01/14Vimy Resources Limited - Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vimy Resources : Proposed issue of securities - VMY

01/24/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

25/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Performance Rights

3,500,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

11/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

56120178949

1.3

ASX issuer code

VMY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

11/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Performance Rights

+Security type Performance options/rights

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 3,500,000

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Performance Rights to be issued to Executive Directors as a performance incentive

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

personal

Yes

Performance options/rights details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0000

11/3/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

VMY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One Ordinary Fully Paid Share (ASX:VMY)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

11/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

only

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

11/3/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Yes

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personal

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

For

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Proposed issue of performance rights to Executive Directors Mr Steven Michael (2 million) and Dr Tony Chamberlain (1.5 million).

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vimy Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED
05:57pVIMY RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - VMY
PU
01/19VIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VMY
PU
01/14Vimy Resources Limited - Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
AQ
01/12Vimy Resources Appoints COO
MT
01/12Vimy Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Tony Chamberlain as Chief Operating Off..
CI
01/10VIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VMY
PU
2021VIMY RESOURCES : Appendix 3G
PU
2021VIMY RESOURCES : Change of Directors Interest Notice x3
PU
2021Vimy Resources Limited - WA Government Department Confirms Substantial Commencement
AQ
2021VIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VMY
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -4,00 M -4,00 M
Net cash 2022 7,00 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 146 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vimy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Average target price 0,26 AUD
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Michael Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Owen Chief Financial Officer
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chamberlain Chief Operating Officer
Wayne Christopher Bramwell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIMY RESOURCES LIMITED2.56%152
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-6.57%9 388
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-7.58%1 950
ENERGY FUELS INC.-18.74%979
DENISON MINES CORP.-13.79%967
LARGO INC.-12.71%529