VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Guernsey-registered investor in quoted and unquoted companies in Vietnam - Says subsidiary Asia Investment & Finance Ltd buys 50,000 shares at GBP4.59 per share, worth a total of GBP229,500 on Friday. Following this transaction, VinaCapital Group holds 3.8 million shares, a 2.43% stake.
Current stock price: 459.50 pence each
12-month change: up 16%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
