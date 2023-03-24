Advanced search
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund NAV down amid high inflation

03/24/2023 | 10:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd on Friday reported a lower net asset value in the half-year to December 31, citing high inflation and increased cost of debt due to higher interest rates.

The fund of investment manager VinaCapital, investing in listed, private equity state-owned enterprise assets in Vietnam, said net asset value per share at December 31 fell 14% to GBP5.10 from GBP5.93 a year prior.

The company said that it has since recovered 2.5% to GBP5.23 as at February, with NAV per share improving to negative 6.2%, when compared month-on-month to January.

"Vietnam's stock market experienced one of the most volatile years in its history during 2022 and ended the year down by 34.1% in USD, total return terms," VinaCapital explained.

The company added: "In the latter half of 2022, Vietnam's manufacturing sector experienced a significant decline in global orders leading to a few major factory lay-offs that made headlines. Some economists have argued that the world is at the beginning of a global recession and that orders will be on the decline well into 2023. Others have argued that inventories have been higher than normal in developed economies and therefore it will take time for these goods to be sold before inventories reach normal levels, at which time manufacturers should expect export orders to re-commence."

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund shares rose 0.4% to 432.72 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -109 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,49x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 855 M 855 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 90,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huw Griffith Evans Chairman
Thuy Bich Dam Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Hames Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED-3.47%855
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.93%9 361
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.11%5 025
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%3 969
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 841
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 820
