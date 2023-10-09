VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Guernsey-registered investor in quoted and unquoted companies in Vietnam - Review of unquoted investments results a total uplift in valuation as of June 30 of USD54.3 million. This is composed of a USD27.5 million increase in the value of its traditional private equity investments - including Thu Cuc International Hospital, Tam Tri Medical, In Holdings, Chicilon Media and Hung Vuong Plaza - and a USD26.8 million increase in the fair value of investments in unquoted instruments issued by public companies, so-called 'private equity with private terms'. The latter increase is thanks to the fund's investment manager renegotiating the terms of these investments, together with more stability in the real estate market in Vietnam, it says. The uplift will be added to VinaCapital's next report of net asset value. On August 31, NAV was USD1.12 billion, or USD7.01 per share.

Current stock price: 440.91 pence, up 1.6% in London early Monday

12-month change: down 3.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

