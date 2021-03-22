Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited    VOF   GG00BYXVT888

VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED

(VOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund : , GS Energy to invest $3 billion in LNG power plants in Vietnam

03/22/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI (Reuters) - VinaCapital, one of the largest investment and asset management firms in Vietnam, said on Monday it would jointly invest up to $3 billion in a LNG-to-power complex in the country with its South Korean strategic partner GS Energy.

The first phase of the 3,000-megawatt complex in the southern province of Long An should be operational from the end of 2025, VinaCapital said in an emailed statement.

The company did not specify when it would start building the complex, noting pending regulatory approvals were required.

LNG is growing more popular as a power generation fuel in Vietnam as coal falls out of favour because of its emissions and climate impact, with the country ramping up plans for LNG import terminals and power plants.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed GS Energy's investment in the province as he visited the site of the planned complex in Long An on Sunday, the government said.

Vietnam plans to raise the proportion of gas-fired electricity in its power mix to 21% by 2030 and to 24% by 2045 from 13% currently, according to a draft of the government's master power development plan expected to be officially released later this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED
02:25aVINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : GS Energy to invest $3 billion in LNG pow..
RE
02/16VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : VOF Numis Investor Conference Presentatio..
PU
01/20VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Investor Update
PU
2020VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : VOF FY 2020 Results Analyst Presentation
PU
2020VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Report
PU
2019VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Edison review on VinaCapital Vietnam Opp ..
PU
2019VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -50,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 1 000 M 1 000 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Non-Executive Chairman
Thuy Bich Dam Independent Non-Executive Director
Huw Griffith Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED-0.47%1 011
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.11%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.16%3 693
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.44%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.60%2 480
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.71%1 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ