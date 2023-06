VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Vietnam-focused closed-ended investment company - Says subsidiary Asia Investment and Finance Ltd bought 45,500 shares at GBP4.335582 per share worth GBP197,269. VinaCapital Group now holds 2.0% stake.

Current stock price: 440 pence

12-month change: down 8.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.