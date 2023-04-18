VinaCapital Vietnam Says Asia Investment buys more shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - fund of investment manager VinaCapital, investing in listed, private equity state-owned enterprise assets in Vietnam - Asia Investment & Finance Ltd buys 100,000 shares at GBP4.277 each, worth GBP427,700, on Monday.

Asia Investment & Finance is a subsidiary of VinaCapital. Following this transaction, VinaCapital holds 2.8 million VOF shares, representing 1.77% of the company's total voting rights.

Last Wednesday, Asia Investment & Finance Ltd bought 50,000 shares at GBP4.35 each, worth GBP217,500.

Current stock price: 424.10 pence, down 0.7% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 17%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

