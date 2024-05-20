VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - investment trust focused on assets in Vietnam - Says net asset value per share at April 30 is GBP5.80, down 4.0% from GBP6.04 on March 31. VinaCapital says that April proved "a challenging month" for Vietnamese equities, impacted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the US Federal Reserve delaying interest rate cuts, as well as "domestic rumours regarding resignations of high-ranking officials". "With the exception of Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary, stocks across all sectors experienced significant declines in April," the firm adds.

Current stock price: 492.00 pence per share, up 0.6% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: up 15%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

