VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Company's objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment either in Vietnam or in companies with a majority of their assets, operations, revenues or income in, or derived from, Vietnam. Its investment portfolio includes capital markets, operating assets, private equity and other net assets, including cash and cash equivalents, bonds, and short-term deposits. The Company invests in various sectors, such as real estate, financials, materials, consumer staples, industrials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology, and energy. Its subsidiaries include Allwealth Worldwide Limited, Asia Value Investment Limited, Belfort Worldwide Limited, Boardwalk South Limited, Clearfield Pacific Limited, and others. The Company's investment manager is VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd. Its investment adviser is VinaCapital Fund Management JSC.

Sector Closed End Funds