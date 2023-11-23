VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Guernsey-registered investor in quoted and unquoted companies in Vietnam - Asia Investment & Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of VinaCapital Group, buys 100,000 shares at around GBP4.61 per share on Wednesday. Worth total GBP461,000. Shares will be held for a restricted period of not less than 12 months. VinaCapital Group now holds around 4.0 million shares.
Current stock price: 454.00 pence
12-month change: up 13%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
