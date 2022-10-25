Advanced search
    VOF   GG00BYXVT888

VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED

(VOF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
426.50 GBX   +0.95%
12:44pVinaCapital hopeful of growth despite swing to loss in financial year
AI
02:02aEarnings Flash (VOF.L) VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY Reports FY22 Loss GBX-60.00
MT
10/24VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Announces Dividend, Payable to Shareholders on or Around 5 December 2022
CI
VinaCapital hopeful of growth despite swing to loss in financial year

10/25/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd on Tuesday reported a swing to loss in financial 2022, due to volatile equity markets.

As at June 30, the UK-based and Vietnam-focused investment fund's net asset value per share stood at USD7.22, down 11% year-on-year from USD8.07. For the year ended June 30, VinaCapital's net asset value return was negative 8.8%. This compares to a return of 66% last year.

The firm swung to a pretax loss of USD121.4 million from a profit of USD540.8 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, VinaCapital said that while volatility in equity markets driven by investor sentiment was "inevitable", it expects the "resilient" performance of the Vietnamese economy to continue for the foreseeable future.

"VinaCapital's approach to investment with its emphasis on growing investors' capital with strong risk mitigation will continue to deliver attractive returns over the long term," said Chair Huw Evans.

VinaCapital declared a total dividend of 16.0 US cents per share, up from 11.5c a year before.

VinaCapital shares closed 0.8% higher at 426.00 pence per share in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials ()
Sales 2021 624 M - -
Net income 2021 541 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,53x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 684 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,99x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Huw Griffith Evans Chairman
Thuy Bich Dam Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Hames Non-Executive Director
