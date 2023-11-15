VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Guernsey-registered investor in quoted and unquoted companies in Vietnam - Says Asia Investment & Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of VinaCapital Group, buys 22,500 ordinary shares at GBP4.60 each, worth a total of GBP103,500, on Tuesday. The shares will be held for a restricted period of no less than 12 months. Following the transaction, VinaCapital Group holds 3.9 million VinaCapital Vietnam shares, representing 2.46% of the company's total voting rights.
Current stock price: 479.00 pence
12-month change: up 18%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.