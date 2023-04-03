Advanced search
    VNC   VN000000VNC9

VINACONTROL GROUP CORPORATION

(VNC)
End-of-day quote HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-23
36000.00 VND   -.--%
10:15aVinacontrol : Announcement No 131/TGD-NS on the change of management personnel of Vinacontrol Group
PU
02/03Vinacontrol : The first Board of Management meeting of 2023
PU
2022Vinacontrol : Announcement 431/TGD-NS on the change of management personnel of Vinacontrol Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vinacontrol : Announcement No 131/TGD-NS on the change of management personnel of Vinacontrol Group

04/03/2023 | 10:15am EDT
Annoucement No 131/TGĐ-NS regarding Mr. Bach Khanh Nhut, Deputy General Director of Vinacontrol Group Corporation and Chairman of Vinacontrol Ho Chi Minh City Inspection Co., Ltd. resigning from his position as Deputy General Director of Vinacontrol Group Corporation.

Mr. Bach Khanh Nhut will continue to serve as Chairman of Vinacontrol Ho Chi Minh City Inspection Co., Ltd. for the term of the Board of Members (2018-2023).

This decision will take effect from April 1, 2023.

For more details about the decision, please refer to the link provided.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vinacontrol Group Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:14:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart VINACONTROL GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vinacontrol Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Dung Tien Mai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chinh Duy Bui Chairman
Hung Van Phan Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Huong Thanh Nguyen Director
Huyen Thanh Duong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINACONTROL GROUP CORPORATION-18.18%16
CINTAS CORPORATION2.45%47 042
EDENRED SE7.19%14 755
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-0.45%14 081
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.56%13 014
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-2.66%10 216
