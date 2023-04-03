Vinacontrol : Announcement No 131/TGD-NS on the change of management personnel of Vinacontrol Group

Annoucement No 131/TGĐ-NS regarding Mr. Bach Khanh Nhut, Deputy General Director of Vinacontrol Group Corporation and Chairman of Vinacontrol Ho Chi Minh City Inspection Co., Ltd. resigning from his position as Deputy General Director of Vinacontrol Group Corporation.

Mr. Bach Khanh Nhut will continue to serve as Chairman of Vinacontrol Ho Chi Minh City Inspection Co., Ltd. for the term of the Board of Members (2018-2023).

This decision will take effect from April 1, 2023.

For more details about the decision, please refer to the link provided.