Vinacontrol : Organic Certification – Trend And Integration

Awareness of the agriculture organic production trend in Vietnam and the world, Vinacontrol has developed our organic certification service comprehensively.

Besides ensuring the criteria to be recognized as an organic certifier following all the standards in TCVN 11401, Vinacontrol also develops separate certification processes for each specific target group. Up to now, Vinacontrol has provided organic certification services for most agricultural objects: crops, livestock, and aquatic products (shrimp). By diversifying services and concretizing processes, Vinacontrol has kept pace with the growing organic production trend and provides more effective services, especially in localities with favorable conditions and target audiences specific farming.





One of the specific farming areas that Vinacontrol awarded organic certification is the CPART Joint Stock Company raw material area in Tuy Phong, Binh Thuan. This is the central coastal plain area with special natural conditions (sand soil, less fertile, and hot climate). Therefore, agricultural exploitation in this place is very hard and brings low efficiency. However, starting in 2018, CPART has invested in converting raw material areas towards organic production.





bfeeee55c2b208ec51a3_800

CPART Joint Stock Company raw material area in Tuy Phong, Binh Thuan.





After research, roselle (hibiscus sabdariffa L) was selected for development because it is suitable for the soil and climate of the area, simple care process, less water but still gives good results with high yield and good flower quality. Accompanying farmers during the transition are experts from the Center for Organic Agriculture (the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture). Not only instructing farming techniques, but the Center's experts also advise and support issues when producing organically.





058b01b22555ef0bb644

Red Artiso