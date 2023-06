By Sabela Ojea

Vince Holding said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Amy Levy has resigned and will leave the fashion company on June 30.

The company has appointed Michael Hand as its interim CFO, effective July 1.

Hand has led financial and accounting teams at LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Marc Jacobs, Tapestry's Coach and PepsiCo, among other companies.

