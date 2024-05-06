Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) (“VNCE” or the “Company”), a global contemporary retailer, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.vince.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global retail company that operates the Vince brand women’s and men’s ready to wear business. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Vince Holding Corp. operates 48 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

