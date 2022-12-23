Advanced search
    VNCE   US92719W2070

VINCE HOLDING CORP.

(VNCE)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:59 2022-12-23 am EST
7.722 USD   +0.28%
Vince Holding Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Vince Holding Corp. Announces the Sale of the Intellectual Property of Rebecca Taylor, Inc.
BU
VINCE HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Vince Holding Corp. Announces the Sale of the Intellectual Property of Rebecca Taylor, Inc.

12/23/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a global contemporary retailer led primarily by the Vince Brand (“Vince” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, Rebecca Taylor, Inc., completed the sale of its intellectual property and certain related ancillary assets to RT IPCO, LLC, an affiliate of Ramani Group. The sale was completed as part of the wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business previously announced by the Company.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary retailer led primarily by the Vince brand. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 50 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,0 M 95,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Schwefel Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Stefko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Mardy Chairman
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Director
Jerome Squire Griffith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCE HOLDING CORP.-3.33%95
KERING-32.79%61 585
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.21.50%61 274
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.28%39 245
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.06%17 445
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.78%12 496