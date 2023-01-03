Vincerx Pharma : Management Change - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022
Vincerx Pharma, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-39244
83-3197402
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
260 Sheridan Avenue, Suite 400
Palo Alto, California
94306
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(650)800-6676
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share
VINC
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Effective December 31, 2022, Dr. Andrew I. McDonald and Christopher P. Lowe resigned as members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (the "Company"). Dr. McDonald had served as a member of the Board since the initial public offering of LifeSci Acquisition Corp. in March 2020, and Mr. Lowe had served as a member of the Board and as chair of the Audit Committee of the Board since the Business Combination. As stated in their resignation letters received on December 30, 2022, copies of which are attached as Exhibits 17.1 and 17.2, Dr. McDonald and Mr. Lowe resigned as a result of different views regarding Company strategy. There was no disagreement with the Company's auditors or financial statements.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits.
17.1
Letter from Dr. McDonald.
17.2
Letter from Mr. Lowe.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Vincerx Pharma Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.