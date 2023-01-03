Advanced search
    VINC   US92731L1061

VINCERX PHARMA, INC.

(VINC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
1.020 USD   -1.92%
Vincerx Pharma : Management Change - Form 8-K

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022

Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39244 83-3197402

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

260 Sheridan Avenue, Suite 400

Palo Alto, California

94306
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(650)800-6676

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share VINC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective December 31, 2022, Dr. Andrew I. McDonald and Christopher P. Lowe resigned as members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (the "Company"). Dr. McDonald had served as a member of the Board since the initial public offering of LifeSci Acquisition Corp. in March 2020, and Mr. Lowe had served as a member of the Board and as chair of the Audit Committee of the Board since the Business Combination. As stated in their resignation letters received on December 30, 2022, copies of which are attached as Exhibits 17.1 and 17.2, Dr. McDonald and Mr. Lowe resigned as a result of different views regarding Company strategy. There was no disagreement with the Company's auditors or financial statements.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.
17.1 Letter from Dr. McDonald.
17.2 Letter from Mr. Lowe.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: January 2, 2023

VINCERX PHARMA, INC.
By:

/s/ Raquel E. Izumi

Raquel E. Izumi
President and Chief Operations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vincerx Pharma Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
