    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:08 2023-01-10 am EST
99.40 EUR   -0.35%
09:14aVINCI : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, wins a contract to design, build and install two windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea

01/10/2023 | 11:46am EST
Nanterre, 10 January 2023

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, wins a contract to design, build and
install two windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea

  • Two offshore windfarm energy converter platforms for a German operator
  • Total capacity of 4 GW
  • An overall contract value worth more than €4 billion

The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS – and Siemens Energy has been awarded by Amprion Offshore a contract to design, build and install the LanWin1 and LanWin3 offshore windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea.

The converter platforms will collect the alternating current generated by several wind farms and convert it into high voltage direct current (HVDC), which will then be reconverted into alternating current at onshore stations approximately 400 km away. The onshore stations are also covered by the contract.

The construction of these platforms will take place at Dragados Offshore’s yard in Cádiz, Spain, and will generate over 2,000 jobs, providing workload until 2029.

With transmission and transport capacity of 2 GW each, i.e. a total of 4 GW, these platforms will be able to power a major city of 4 million people like Berlin. They are among the first of such capacity to be developed in northern Europe and are scheduled to be commissioned in 2029 and 2030.

Dragados Offshore is already executing four other offshore converter projects of this nature for German operators, under contracts that involve design, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning in the North Sea.

The project falls within the German energy transition plan, which seeks to build a major offshore wind farm energy generating network.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com


 

All news about VINCI
11:46aCobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, wins a contract to design, build and install two windfarm..
GL
11:45aCobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, wins a contract to design, build and install two windfarm..
AQ
09:14aVINCI : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01/09Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
GL
01/09Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
GL
01/09Vinci Begins Construction of Hydroelectric Dam in Senegal
MT
01/09Vinci, ArcelorMittal to Build 4.6 MW Solar Park in France for EDF
MT
01/09Vinci Wins Contract To Design, Build Bridge In France
MT
01/09Vinci : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge
PU
01/05VINCI Energies to Purchase Norwegian Infrastructure Group Otera
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
Financials
Sales 2022 59 949 M 64 427 M 64 427 M
Net income 2022 4 109 M 4 415 M 4 415 M
Net Debt 2022 18 916 M 20 329 M 20 329 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 56 219 M 60 418 M 60 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,75 €
Average target price 112,76 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI6.92%60 418
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.61%36 271
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.84%34 232
FERROVIAL, S.A.4.00%20 092
QUANTA SERVICES-2.71%19 812
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.08%19 330