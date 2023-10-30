Nanterre, October 30th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 23rd to October 26th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 23rd to October 26th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 23/10/2023 FR0000125486 44 087 99,28550 XPAR VINCI 23/10/2023 FR0000125486 18 368 99,19760 CEUX VINCI 23/10/2023 FR0000125486 4 116 99,14500 TQEX VINCI 23/10/2023 FR0000125486 4 776 99,10680 AQEU VINCI 24/10/2023 FR0000125486 43 212 100,66190 XPAR VINCI 24/10/2023 FR0000125486 3 788 100,37740 CEUX VINCI 25/10/2023 FR0000125486 51 327 100,24680 XPAR VINCI 25/10/2023 FR0000125486 18 487 100,12790 CEUX VINCI 25/10/2023 FR0000125486 5 077 100,09560 TQEX VINCI 25/10/2023 FR0000125486 5 109 100,09470 AQEU VINCI 26/10/2023 FR0000125486 31 374 100,37150 XPAR VINCI 26/10/2023 FR0000125486 23 511 100,37840 CEUX VINCI 26/10/2023 FR0000125486 2 705 100,19520 TQEX VINCI 26/10/2023 FR0000125486 2 060 100,29040 AQEU TOTAL 257 997 100,0531

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

