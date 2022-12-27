Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
93.95 EUR   -0.25%
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
GL
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
AQ
12/21Vinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022

12/27/2022 | 11:46am EST
        Nanterre, December 27th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 19th to December 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 19th to December 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 19-Dec-22 FR0000125486 45 92,3700 XPAR
VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 11 695 92,1494 XPAR
VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 4 260 92,0815 DXE
VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 3 669 92,0998 TQE
VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 769 92,0681 AQE
           
           
           
    TOTAL                 20 438 92,1238  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

 

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
Financials
Sales 2022 59 965 M 63 738 M 63 738 M
Net income 2022 4 120 M 4 379 M 4 379 M
Net Debt 2022 18 806 M 19 990 M 19 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 53 087 M 56 428 M 56 428 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,19 €
Average target price 112,29 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI1.38%56 428
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.18%35 461
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.40%32 344
QUANTA SERVICES25.76%20 606
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.60%19 239
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.11%18 787