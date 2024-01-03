         Nanterre, January 3rd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 27th to December 29th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 27th to December 29th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI27/12/2023FR0000125486 28 500 114,15550XPAR
VINCI27/12/2023FR0000125486 5 500 114,13550CEUX
VINCI28/12/2023FR0000125486 33 000 113,82460XPAR
VINCI28/12/2023FR0000125486 7 000 113,80540CEUX
VINCI29/12/2023FR0000125486 33 009 113,81650XPAR
VINCI29/12/2023FR0000125486 6 991 113,84720CEUX
      
      
      
  TOTAL                     114 000 113,9202 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 27dec23- 29dec23vGB