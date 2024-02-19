Nanterre, February 19th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 12th to February 16th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 12th to February 16th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 12/02/2024 FR0000125486 6 625 116,15790 XPAR VINCI 12/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 972 116,14760 CEUX VINCI 12/02/2024 FR0000125486 436 116,11390 TQEX VINCI 12/02/2024 FR0000125486 807 116,10740 AQEU VINCI 13/02/2024 FR0000125486 32 945 115,08410 XPAR VINCI 13/02/2024 FR0000125486 14 504 115,09030 CEUX VINCI 13/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 168 115,30320 TQEX VINCI 13/02/2024 FR0000125486 4 028 115,36730 AQEU VINCI 14/02/2024 FR0000125486 32 757 115,20930 XPAR VINCI 14/02/2024 FR0000125486 15 848 115,15920 CEUX VINCI 14/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 233 115,03760 TQEX VINCI 14/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 662 115,07550 AQEU VINCI 15/02/2024 FR0000125486 6 646 115,89540 XPAR VINCI 15/02/2024 FR0000125486 3 531 115,89110 CEUX VINCI 15/02/2024 FR0000125486 449 115,92670 TQEX VINCI 15/02/2024 FR0000125486 825 115,89800 AQEU VINCI 16/02/2024 FR0000125486 33 161 114,27270 XPAR VINCI 16/02/2024 FR0000125486 17 724 114,36040 CEUX VINCI 16/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 237 114,61660 TQEX VINCI 16/02/2024 FR0000125486 4 125 114,37980 AQEU TOTAL 186 683 114,9985

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment