    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:15 2023-01-09 am EST
100.00 EUR   +1.54%
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
GL
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
GL
06:56aVinci Begins Construction of Hydroelectric Dam in Senegal
MT
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023

01/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
        Nanterre, January 09th, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 04th to January 06th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI4-Jan-23FR000012548640 19096,6702XPAR
VINCI4-Jan-23FR00001254869 81096,7910CEUX
VINCI5-Jan-23FR000012548640 00097,4332XPAR
VINCI5-Jan-23FR000012548610 00097,4761CEUX
VINCI6-Jan-23FR000012548640 00097,8440XPAR
VINCI6-Jan-23FR000012548610 00097,8757CEUX
      
  TOTAL                              150 000 97,3287 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about VINCI
06:56aVinci Begins Construction of Hydroelectric Dam in Senegal
MT
06:32aVinci, ArcelorMittal to Build 4.6 MW Solar Park in France for EDF
MT
06:10aVinci Wins Contract To Design, Build Bridge In France
MT
03:59aVinci : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge
PU
01/05VINCI Energies to Purchase Norwegian Infrastructure Group Otera
MT
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
GL
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
GL
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 59 966 M 63 645 M 63 645 M
Net income 2022 4 120 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net Debt 2022 18 807 M 19 960 M 19 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 55 503 M 58 908 M 58 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 98,48 €
Average target price 112,76 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI5.56%58 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.00%35 567
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.66%33 857
QUANTA SERVICES-2.37%19 880
FERROVIAL, S.A.3.07%19 663
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.08%19 167