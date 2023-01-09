Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
Nanterre, January 09th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From January 04thto January 06th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’sname
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro