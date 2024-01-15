Official VINCI press release

Nanterre, January 15th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 8th to January 11th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 8th to January 11th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/01/2024 FR0000125486 22 013 113,91820 XPAR VINCI 08/01/2024 FR0000125486 4 578 113,69030 CEUX VINCI 08/01/2024 FR0000125486 516 113,60400 TQEX VINCI 08/01/2024 FR0000125486 893 113,60960 AQEU VINCI 09/01/2024 FR0000125486 12 915 114,36300 XPAR VINCI 10/01/2024 FR0000125486 23 000 114,57660 XPAR VINCI 11/01/2024 FR0000125486 18 000 114,76040 XPAR VINCI 11/01/2024 FR0000125486 9 000 114,72090 CEUX TOTAL 90 915 114,3779

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment