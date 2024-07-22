Nanterre, July 22nd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 15th to July 19th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 15th to July 19th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/07/2024 FR0000125486 10 000 105,560705 XPAR VINCI 16/07/2024 FR0000125486 47 551 105,148420 XPAR VINCI 17/07/2024 FR0000125486 45 658 105,394325 XPAR VINCI 18/07/2024 FR0000125486 42 386 106,083057 XPAR VINCI 19/07/2024 FR0000125486 59 701 105,622031 XPAR TOTAL 205 296 105,5539

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

