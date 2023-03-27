Nanterre, March 27th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 20th to March 24th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 20th to March 24th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20-Mar-23 FR0000125486 7 604 102,8995 XPAR VINCI 20-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 390 102,9191 CEUX VINCI 20-Mar-23 FR0000125486 1 281 103,0092 TQEX VINCI 20-Mar-23 FR0000125486 1 230 103,0353 AQEU VINCI 23-Mar-23 FR0000125486 27 722 104,5309 XPAR VINCI 23-Mar-23 FR0000125486 17 400 104,5595 CEUX VINCI 23-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 811 104,7013 TQEX VINCI 23-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 358 104,6887 AQEU VINCI 24-Mar-23 FR0000125486 59 863 101,2710 XPAR VINCI 24-Mar-23 FR0000125486 27 314 101,3579 CEUX VINCI 24-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 749 101,1706 TQEX VINCI 24-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 074 101,1765 AQEU TOTAL 164 796 102,5120

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment