Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-03-27 am EDT
102.18 EUR   +0.81%
02:52pDisclosure of transactions in own shares from March 20th to March 24th, 2023
GL
07:04aLower French Unemployment Boosts Stocks at Midday
MT
04:07aVinci Unit Secures AU$385 Million Government Contracts in Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 20th to March 24th, 2023

03/27/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

                

        Nanterre, March 27th, 2023       

              

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 20th to March 24th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 20th to March 24th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254867 604102,8995XPAR
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254864 390102,9191CEUX
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254861 281103,0092TQEX
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254861 230103,0353AQEU
VINCI23-Mar-23FR000012548627 722104,5309XPAR
VINCI23-Mar-23FR000012548617 400104,5595CEUX
VINCI23-Mar-23FR00001254864 811104,7013TQEX
VINCI23-Mar-23FR00001254864 358104,6887AQEU
VINCI24-Mar-23FR000012548659 863101,2710XPAR
VINCI24-Mar-23FR000012548627 314101,3579CEUX
VINCI24-Mar-23FR00001254864 749101,1706TQEX
VINCI24-Mar-23FR00001254864 074101,1765AQEU
      
  TOTAL164 796102,5120 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


All news about VINCI
02:52pDisclosure of transactions in own shares from March 20th to March 24th, 2023
GL
07:04aLower French Unemployment Boosts Stocks at Midday
MT
04:07aVinci Unit Secures AU$385 Million Government Contracts in Australia
MT
02:46aVINCI awarded two new major road links projects in New South Wales, Australia
GL
02:45aVINCI awarded two new major road links projects in New South Wales, Australia
AQ
02:45aVINCI awarded two new major road links projects in New South Wales, Australia
GL
03/21Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 13 April 2023 - Inform..
GL
03/21English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/21Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
GL
03/21Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 432 M 69 469 M 69 469 M
Net income 2023 4 492 M 4 843 M 4 843 M
Net Debt 2023 17 916 M 19 316 M 19 316 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 57 479 M 61 972 M 61 972 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 101,36 €
Average target price 121,60 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI8.65%61 336
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.23%36 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.10%36 149
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED28.60%24 684
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.83%23 152
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED25.07%21 644
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer