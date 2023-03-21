Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:37:24 2023-03-21 pm EDT
107.04 EUR   +2.18%
01:01pCombined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 13 April 2023 - Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents
GL
12:46pEnglish version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:46pDisclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/21/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nanterre, 21 March 2023

English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

The 2022 Universal Registration Document of VINCI is now available in English on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


All news about VINCI
01:01pCombined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 13 April 2023 - Inform..
GL
12:46pEnglish version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:46pDisclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
GL
12:45pEnglish version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:45pDisclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
AQ
10:26aStaffline Group sees shares rise on pretax profit jump in 2022
AN
03/16VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
GL
03/16VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
GL
03/15VINCI : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/15Vinci's Airport Passenger Traffic Jumps 59% in February
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 256 M 68 834 M 68 834 M
Net income 2023 4 479 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net Debt 2023 18 037 M 19 322 M 19 322 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 58 984 M 63 186 M 63 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 104,76 €
Average target price 121,74 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI12.30%63 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.23%37 318
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.85%37 057
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED32.19%25 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.10.38%22 650
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED33.87%22 609