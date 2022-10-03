Advanced search
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
2022-10-03
83.58 EUR   +0.49%
03:16pImplementation of the share buyback programme
GL
03:15pImplementation of the share buyback programme
AQ
11:47aVINCI Construction to design and build drinking water supply infrastructure in Uganda
GL
Implementation of the share buyback programme

10/03/2022
Nanterre, 3 October 2022

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 3 October 2022.

According to the agreement, valid from October 4th until December 23rd 2022 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €250 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 12 April 2022.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 66 02
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


