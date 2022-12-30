Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-30 am EST
93.29 EUR   -1.02%
11:46aIssue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan
GL
11:45aIssue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan
AQ
12/27Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan

12/30/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nanterre, 30 December 2022

VINCI

A public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,494,968,325.00
Registered office: 1973 boulevard de la Défense - 92000 Nanterre
Registration number: 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
Shareholders relations department: actionnaires@vinci.com
____________________________________

Issue of new VINCI shares,
reserved for group employees in France
in the context of its savings plan1

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 12 April 2022, in its 16th resolution, delegated to the Board of Directors its authority to carry out capital increases reserved for employees for a period of 26 months expiring on 11 June 2024.

In this context, it defined the method for determining the issue price of the new shares.

During its meeting of 19 October 2022, VINCI Board of Directors set the terms of a capital increase reserved for the Group’s employees in France, this operation falling within the delegation of authority received from the shareholders’ meeting.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued and the total amount of the issue will depend on the level of employee subscriptions to the units to be issued by the “Castor Relais 2023/1” mutual fund which will be recorded at the end of the subscription period which will run from 1 January to 30 April 2023.

The issue price of the new shares is equal to 95% of the average opening prices of VINCI shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris SA during the 20 trading days preceding 19 October 2022, i.e. €80.08 per new share to be issued.

The maximum number of new shares to be issued may not exceed the limit set by the General Meeting of Shareholders of 12 April 2022 in its 16th resolution. The total number of new shares that may be issued on the basis of the 16th resolution of the General Meeting of 12 April 2022 and on the basis of the 17th resolution of the same General Meeting in favour of employees residing in certain foreign countries may not exceed 1.5% of the number of shares comprising the authorised share capital at the time when the Board makes its decision.

The “Castor Relais 2023/1” mutual fund will subscribe to new VINCI shares to be issued2 at the end of May 2023

Application will be made for these new shares to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris immediately after their creation.

These ordinary shares will be unrestricted and will carry dividend rights from 1st January 2023.

*
*                *
*

1 Employees will subscribe for this issue, which is reserved for them, through a temporary mutual fund initially and momentarily invested in monetary securities known as “Castor Relais 2023/1” and classified as a euro monetary mutual fund. This mutual fund received the approval of the AMF on
25 October 2022, under no. FCE 2022 0135. It will collect employees’ cash payments intended to subscribe for the units that it issues. At the end of the subscription period open to employees, this temporary mutual fund will subscribe to VINCI shares to be issued in accordance with the total amount of payments it has collected and will then be absorbed by the “Castor” mutual fund as from 7 June 2023. The AMF approved such a merger in advance on 9 November 2022 (AMF file no. 139392).

The “Castor” mutual fund is an employee savings and employee shareholding fund invested in VINCI shares. It is one of the main instruments for implementing the VINCI Group’s savings plan in France.

2 Up to the total amount of employees’ payments raised by contributions paid by group companies that are members of its savings plan in France.

Attachment


All news about VINCI
11:46aIssue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of i..
GL
11:45aIssue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of i..
AQ
12/27Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
GL
12/27Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
AQ
12/21Vinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion
DJ
12/21Vinci's Cobra IS Buys 11 Onshore Oil, Natural Gas Field Concessions in Brazil from Petr..
MT
12/21Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)
GL
12/21Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)
AQ
12/20Vinci Denies $820 Million Overhaul of Mexican Airport, Says Amount Used for Stake Deal
MT
12/20Vinci says $820 million used to buy Mexico airport stake, not renovation as governor cl..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 965 M 63 928 M 63 928 M
Net income 2022 4 120 M 4 392 M 4 392 M
Net Debt 2022 18 807 M 20 050 M 20 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 53 119 M 56 630 M 56 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,25 €
Average target price 112,29 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI1.44%56 630
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.38%35 801
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%32 042
QUANTA SERVICES24.45%20 392
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.63%19 289
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.35%18 389