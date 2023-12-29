Official VINCI press release

VINCI

A public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,494,371,617.50

Registered office: 1973 boulevard de la Défense - 92000 Nanterre

Registration number: 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

Shareholders relations department: actionnaires@vinci.com

____________________________________

Issue of new VINCI shares,

reserved for group employees in France

in the context of its savings plan

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 13 April 2023, in its 22nd resolution, delegated to the Board of Directors its authority to carry out capital increases reserved for employees for a period of 26 months expiring on 12 June 2025.

In this context, it defined the method for determining the issue price of the new shares.

During its meeting of 19 October 2023, VINCI Board of Directors set the terms of a capital increase reserved for the Group’s employees in France, this operation falling within the delegation of authority received from the shareholders’ meeting.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued and the total amount of the issue will depend on the level of employee subscriptions to the units to be issued by the “Castor Relais 2024/1” mutual fund which will be recorded at the end of the subscription period which will run from 1 January to 30 April 2024.

The issue price of the new shares is equal to 95% of the average opening prices of VINCI shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris SA during the 20 trading days preceding 19 October 2023, i.e. €98.53 per new share to be issued.

The maximum number of new shares to be issued may not exceed the limit set by the General Meeting of Shareholders of 13 April 2023 in its 22nd resolution. The total number of new shares that may be issued on the basis of the 22nd resolution of the General Meeting of 13 April 2023 and on the basis of the 23rd resolution of the same General Meeting in favour of employees residing in certain foreign countries may not exceed 1.5% of the number of shares comprising the authorised share capital at the time when the Board makes its decision.

The “Castor Relais 2024/1” mutual fund will subscribe to new VINCI shares to be issued1 at the end of May 2024.

Application will be made for these new shares to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris immediately after their creation.

These ordinary shares will be unrestricted and will carry dividend rights from 1st January 2024.

Nanterre, 29 December 2023

*

* *

*

1 Up to the total amount of employees’ payments raised by contributions paid by group companies that are members of its savings plan in France.

Attachment