Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
01:00pPublication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
AQ
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From February 20h to February 24h, 2023
GL
Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

02/28/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Nanterre, 28 February 2023

Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

VINCI filed today its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

*The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


