Official VINCI press release

Nanterre, 11 January 2024

Update regarding the change in VINCI’s free cash flow in 2023

In its previous financial press release1, VINCI announced that its free cash flow2 in 2023 was expected to total at least €4.5 billion.

On the basis of the reporting of cash noted in December, an initial estimate now indicates that the Group’s free cash flow in 2023 should in fact exceed the level reached in 2022, which was €5.4 billion, thereby setting a new record.

This particularly remarkable outcome may be due notably to a higher-than-expected level of cash inflows from customers at the end of the year and postponement of some investments.

A press release presenting the full-year 2023 results and the outlook for 2024 will be published on 7 February 2024 after the market close.

This publication will be followed by a press conference and an analyst meeting, both to be held on 8 February 2024.

1 Press release on quarterly information at 30 September 2023, published on 26 October 2023.

2 Free cash flow is made up of operating cash flow and growth investments in concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs). Operating cash flow is a measurement of cash flows generated by the Group’s ordinary activities. It is made up of Ebitda, the change in operating working capital requirement and current provisions, interest paid, income taxes paid, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method, operating investments net of disposals and repayments of lease liabilities and the associated financial expense.

