Half-year management report at 30 June 2023

The Company's position and key events during the first half of 2023

The Company's position and key events during the first half of 2023

Assessment of financial performance

Cofiroute's activity and results have continued the trend observed in 2022

Revenue from the first half-year 2023 amounted to €756 million, up 5.3% compared to the first half of 2022. Operating income from ordinary activities, up compared to the first half-year 2022, amounted to €464.4 million. The ratio of operating income from ordinary activities was 61.44% (58.81% in the first half-year 2022). Operating income amounted to €462.3 million (€420.8 million in the first half-year 2022). Cofiroute's profit was €304.9 million (€319.5 million in the first half-year 2022).

Net financial debt totalled €3,558.9 million at 30 June 2023, down €69.5 million over 12 months and up €207.5 million compared to 31 December 2022.

Cofiroute's financing transactions and liquidity management

net cash of -€2.4 million;

-€2.4 million; revolving credit facility with VINCI for an undrawn amount of €825 million. As of 30 June 2023, Cofiroute had total liquidity of €822.6 million, of which:

Traffic

the absence of Covid-19 restrictions in 2023 compared to 2022 for light vehicle traffic;

Covid-19 restrictions in 2023 compared to 2022 for light vehicle traffic; economic growth in the first quarter in France (+0.9% year-on-year) and Spain (+4.2% year-on-year);

year-on-year) and Spain (+4.2% year-on-year); one working day less in 2023 for heavy goods vehicles;

the average price of diesel down by 5.0% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022, which boosts light vehicle traffic;

fuel shortages from mid-March to early April 2023, which limits light vehicle traffic;

mid-March to early April 2023, which limits light vehicle traffic; two more long weekends in the spring of 2023 compared to 2022, which benefits light vehicle traffic. The following factors must be taken into account when analysing traffic trends for the first half of 2023:

In view of these factors, COFIROUTE recorded a 2.5% increase in its intercity network traffic in the first half of 2023 compared to the same

+3.3% for light vehicles, which represent 84.0% of total traffic;

-1.2% for heavy goods vehicles, which represent 16.0% of total traffic. half of the previous year:

Traffic on the A86 Duplex increased by 6.7%, this variation being partly due to the base effect of coronavirus travel restrictions in January 2022.

Toll rates

Toll rates on the A86 Duplex changed on 1 January 2023 pursuant to the interministerial decree of 28 December 2022.

The toll rates for the intercity network were increased on 1 February 2023 in application of the interministerial decree of 30 January 2023. The average rise in the rate per kilometre is +4.53%.