Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023
Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023
Table of contents
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023
Report of the Statutory Auditors on the 2023
half-year financial information
Statement by the person responsible
of the half-year financial report
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
- The Company's position and key events during
thefirst half of 2023
Traffic
Toll rates
Works and upgrades to the network in service
4.1
A86 Duplex
4.2
Intercity network improvement works
5
Network operation and employee safety
- Relationship with the French State as
concessiongrantor
IFRShalf-year financial statements
6
7.1
Revenue
7.2
Operating income
7.3
Net financial income
7.4.
Net income
7.5.
Net financial debt
8
Parent company financial statements
- Principal risks and uncertainties of the second half
of 2023
10
Composition of the Board of Directors
11
Breakdown of share capital
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
The Company's position and key events during the first half of 2023
- The Company's position and key events during the first half of 2023
Assessment of financial performance
Cofiroute's activity and results have continued the trend observed in 2022
Revenue from the first half-year 2023 amounted to €756 million, up 5.3% compared to the first half of 2022. Operating income from ordinary activities, up compared to the first half-year 2022, amounted to €464.4 million. The ratio of operating income from ordinary activities was 61.44% (58.81% in the first half-year 2022). Operating income amounted to €462.3 million (€420.8 million in the first half-year 2022). Cofiroute's profit was €304.9 million (€319.5 million in the first half-year 2022).
Net financial debt totalled €3,558.9 million at 30 June 2023, down €69.5 million over 12 months and up €207.5 million compared to 31 December 2022.
Cofiroute's financing transactions and liquidity management
- net cash of -€2.4 million;
- revolving credit facility with VINCI for an undrawn amount of €825 million.As of 30 June 2023, Cofiroute had total liquidity of €822.6 million, of which:
- Traffic
- the absence of Covid-19 restrictions in 2023 compared to 2022 for light vehicle traffic;
- economic growth in the first quarter in France (+0.9% year-on-year) and Spain (+4.2% year-on-year);
- one working day less in 2023 for heavy goods vehicles;
- the average price of diesel down by 5.0% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022, which boosts light vehicle traffic;
- fuel shortages from mid-March to early April 2023, which limits light vehicle traffic;
- two more long weekends in the spring of 2023 compared to 2022, which benefits light vehicle traffic.The following factors must be taken into account when analysing traffic trends for the first half of 2023:
In view of these factors, COFIROUTE recorded a 2.5% increase in its intercity network traffic in the first half of 2023 compared to the same
- +3.3% for light vehicles, which represent 84.0% of total traffic;
- -1.2%for heavy goods vehicles, which represent 16.0% of total traffic.half of the previous year:
Traffic on the A86 Duplex increased by 6.7%, this variation being partly due to the base effect of coronavirus travel restrictions in January 2022.
- Toll rates
Toll rates on the A86 Duplex changed on 1 January 2023 pursuant to the interministerial decree of 28 December 2022.
The toll rates for the intercity network were increased on 1 February 2023 in application of the interministerial decree of 30 January 2023. The average rise in the rate per kilometre is +4.53%.
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
Relationship with the French State as concession grantor
- Works and upgrades to the network in service
4.1 A86 Duplex
Investments in the first half of 2023 related to the continuation of the equipment renewal plan (specifically switching to LED lighting, automatic incident detection and centralised technical management).
4.2 Intercity network improvement works
As part of the second phase of intercity network development (ERI 2), following the publication of the regulatory consultation reports for the Restigné and Langeais semi-interchanges in May and September 2022, the applications in principle were submitted to the French State in the first quarter of 2023. The files relating to public service declarations and environmental authorisations are now being prepared. Studies are ongoing for the final cross-section of the A28 motorway between Parigné-l'Évêque and Ecommoy.
As part of the Motorway Stimulus Plan (PRA), work is continuing to widen the A10 north of Orléans. Work to widen the A10 between Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine and Veigné is coming to an end.
Motorway investment plan
Work on the eco-bridges and interchanges at Porte de Gesvres and Saran-Gidy is continuing.
Studies and procedures for the Laval interchange are continuing.
- Network operation and employee safety
In terms of traffic conditions, there were no major events to report impacting the network, and no significant snowfall occurred during the 2022/2023 winter season.
With regard to employee safety, Cofiroute pushed ahead with its continuous improvement approach, with the implementation of various actions focusing first and foremost on the prevention of collisions involving vans, through appropriate communication, in particular with the VINCI Autoroutes Foundation. In this regard and following various serious accidents involving staff from other concession companies, Cofiroute has undertaken a comprehensive update of its training and certification processes for its employees working on the motorway network, including in particular, courses at the School of Motorway Professions (EMA), created in Brive-La-Gaillarde in early 2022 by VINCI Autoroutes, as part of the curriculum for its new male and female employees in yellow. In addition, since the spring of 2023, Cofiroute has changed its intervention procedure for right-hand lane incidents as part of a short-term trial authorization decree by government services. This new procedure requires detailed and comprehensive reporting to the road safety authority, in order to reduce employee road risks.
- Relationship with the French State as concession grantor
The annual operating reports for 2022 on the A86 Duplex and intercity network concessions were submitted to the grantor on 30 June 2023, as per the concession contract.
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
IFRS half-year financial statements
- IFRShalf-yearfinancial statements
7.1 Revenue
Cofiroute recognises the revenue from public service concession contracts in the manner provided by IFRS 15. Revenue under IFRS includes operating revenue, i.e., toll receipts from the network and receipts from ancillary activities carried out by Cofiroute, and construction revenue from investments in infrastructure built on behalf of the government.
IFRS operating revenue stood at €755.9 million at 30 June 2023, compared with €718 million in the first half-year 2022, i.e., an increase of 5.3%.
Construction revenue stood at €85 million, compared to €93.1 million for the period ended 30 June 2022 (down 8.7%).
It should be borne in mind that Cofiroute recognises no margin on this activity, for which a concession intangible asset is entered on the balance sheet in an amount equal to the construction expense recognised on the income statement.
Revenue year-to-date was €840.8 million, compared to €811.1 million in the first half of 2022.
7.2 Operating income
Operating income increased by 9.9% to €462.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to €420.8 million in the first half of 2022.
7.3 Net financial income
The cost of the net financial debt amounted to €48 million (compared with €10.3 million at 30 June 2022), an increase of €37.7 million.
The discounting of the provision for maintaining infrastructure in good condition, applied in accordance with IFRS, had a negative impact of €3 million.
Consequently, net financial income (expense) was -€51.7 million (compared with +€9.5 million at 30 June 2022), representing a downturn of €61.3 million.
7.4. Net income
With a tax expense of €105.7 million, net income came to €304.9 million, compared to €319.5 million recorded as at 30 June 2022.
7.5. Net financial debt
Net financial debt totalled €3,558.9 million at end-June 2023, compared to €3,351.4 million at 31 December 2022.
- Parent company financial statements
Income statement
Cofiroute's revenue (excluding construction revenue) was €755.9 million in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 5.3% compared with the same period in 2022.
Toll revenue amounted to €745.2 million, up 5.4% compared to the first half-year 2022.
Cofiroute generated net income in the first half of 2023 of €292.1 million, up 1% compared with the first half of 2022.
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
Breakdown of share capital
- Principal risks and uncertainties of the second half of 2023
The main operational risks that Cofiroute may face in the second half of 2023 primarily relate to traffic and user acceptance of tolls and rates, as almost all revenue comprises toll revenue. Traffic may be affected by the economic environment and the level of fuel prices.
The main financial risks are detailed in Note 17 "Information on financial risk management" of the 2022 annual financial report.
10 Composition of the Board of Directors
•At 30 June 2023, the Board of Directors had the following members: Pierre Coppey;
• VINCI Autoroutes Projets 10;
• VINCI Autoroutes;
• VINCI Concessions;
• VINCI Autoroutes Services;
• VINCI Autoroutes Projets 4;
• VINCI Autoroutes Projets 11;
• Hélène Hoepffner;
• Patrick Priam;
• Alexandra Serizay;
• Pierre Trotot;
• Natacha Valla;
• Sylvain Lefol.
At 30 June 2023, the Board of Directors had 13 directors, including seven female directors, and therefore met the balanced representation requirement prescribed by article L.225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code (employee representatives on the Board are not included in this ratio, in compliance with the French Commercial Code).
Directors are appointed for four years.
- the diversity and complementarity of technical skills and experience;
- the balanced representation of men and women;
- and the independence of directors.The Board of Directors has several objectives:
The Board therefore tends to choose profiles from the financial, legal, communications or human resources fields.
The latest appointments of Directors have resulted in the following composition:
•
58.3% of directors are women, in compliance with legal provisions;
•
41.7% of directors are not employees of a VINCI Group entity;
•
58.3% of directors are under the age of 60.
11 Breakdown of share capital
Cofiroute's share capital was distributed as follows at 30 June 2023:
•
VINCI Autoroutes
99.9998%;
•
Other
0.0002%.
Half-year management report at 30 June 2023
