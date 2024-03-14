Management report of the Board of Directors

1. The Company's position and business during the financial year

1.1 Key events of the period

During the 2023 financial year, Cofiroute achieved a solid overall performance.

Length of the network

As of 31 December 2023, the total length of the Cofiroute concession network was 1,111 km.

Accounting principles and valuation methods

The accounting principles and valuation methods applied by Cofiroute at 31 December 2023 are the same as those used for the financial statements as at 31 December 2022, with the exception of the standards and interpretations adopted by the European Union, applicable from 1 January 2023.

1.2 Position and business

Cofiroute's revenue amounted to €1,602.2 million for the 2023 financial year, an increase of +4.4%. It mainly consists of toll revenue, which rose due to the +0.8% increase in traffic on the Intercity network;

the ratio of EBITDA (Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) to revenue stood at 76.2%, stable compared to 2022;

operating income from ordinary activities amounted to €950 million (€910.1 million in 2022). The ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue was 59.3% (stable compared to 2022);

current operating income amounted to €946.2 million (€905.8 million in 2022);

net income totalled €615.7 million (€664.4 million in 2022);

net financial debt stood at €3.3 billion at 31 December 2023, an improvement of €77.6 million over twelve months.

1.3 TollsCofiroute's activity and results improved compared with the 2022 financial year:

1.3.1 Toll rates

Toll rates on the A86 Duplex increased on 1 January 2023 pursuant to the Interministerial Decree of 28 December 2022.

Toll rates for the Intercity network increased on 1 February 2023 pursuant to the Concessions Contract. The average rise in the rate per kilometre is +4.53%.

1.3.2 Traffic

Traffic on the Cofiroute Intercity network increased by 0.8% in 2023, up 1.4% for light vehicles (LV) and down 2.1% for heavy goods vehicles (HGV). The average traffic intensity on the network was 30,150 vehicles per day in 2023.

The increase in light-vehicle traffic was partly due to the base effect resulting from the latest travel restrictions imposed by Covid in January 2022 and to calendar effects.

Heavy goods vehicle traffic was adversely affected by two fewer working days than in 2022, and by a base effect related to the very high level of HGV traffic during the first half of 2022 before the events in Ukraine, compared with the rest of 2022.

Traffic on the A86 Duplex increased 6.5%, with a slightly higher increase on working days (+6.6%) than on weekends and public holidays (+6.1%). Average traffic on working days was thus 34,050 vehicles per day in 2023.

1.3.3 Toll revenue

Toll revenue amounted to €1,579.6 million in 2023, including €1,503.9 million for the Intercity network (+4.4% compared with 2022) and €75.6 million for the A86 Duplex (+7.6% compared with 2022).

1.4 Revenue from ancillary activities

Revenue from ancillary activities totalled €22.6 million in 2023.

1.5 Investments and infrastructure maintenance expenditure

1.5.1 Construction investments on motorways in service

Cofiroute's planning contracts provide for major investments in the construction of motorways in service. A significant portion of the annual amounts invested is intended for the adaptation of current infrastructure. These investments concern the widening of motorways, the creation or extension of shared mobility areas, environmental improvements and the creation of new interchanges.