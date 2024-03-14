&/EE/>
2023
2023 Annual financial report
Contents
Management report of the Board of Directors
3
IFRS individual financial statements at 31 December 2023
25
Report of the Statutory Auditors on the IFRS individual
63
financial statements
Annual financial statements
65
Report of the Statutory Auditors on the annual
79
financial statements
Persons responsible for the document
83
Management
report of the
Board of Directors
Management report of the Board of Directors
3
1.
The Company's position and business during the financial year
4
2.
Internal control procedures implemented by the Company
7
3
IFRS individual financial statements
18
4.
Statutory company accounts
19
5.
Report on corporate governance
21
Appendix
23
Terms of office in 2023
23
The Company's position and business during the financial year
1. The Company's position and business during the financial year
1.1 Key events of the period
Events of the period
During the 2023 financial year, Cofiroute achieved a solid overall performance.
Length of the network
As of 31 December 2023, the total length of the Cofiroute concession network was 1,111 km.
Accounting principles and valuation methods
The accounting principles and valuation methods applied by Cofiroute at 31 December 2023 are the same as those used for the financial statements as at 31 December 2022, with the exception of the standards and interpretations adopted by the European Union, applicable from 1 January 2023.
1.2 Position and business
- Cofiroute's revenue amounted to €1,602.2 million for the 2023 financial year, an increase of +4.4%. It mainly consists of toll revenue, which rose due to the +0.8% increase in traffic on the Intercity network;
- the ratio of EBITDA (Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) to revenue stood at 76.2%, stable compared to 2022;
- operating income from ordinary activities amounted to €950 million (€910.1 million in 2022). The ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue was 59.3% (stable compared to 2022);
- current operating income amounted to €946.2 million (€905.8 million in 2022);
- net income totalled €615.7 million (€664.4 million in 2022);
- net financial debt stood at €3.3 billion at 31 December 2023, an improvement of €77.6 million over twelve months.
1.3 TollsCofiroute's activity and results improved compared with the 2022 financial year:
1.3.1 Toll rates
Toll rates on the A86 Duplex increased on 1 January 2023 pursuant to the Interministerial Decree of 28 December 2022.
Toll rates for the Intercity network increased on 1 February 2023 pursuant to the Concessions Contract. The average rise in the rate per kilometre is +4.53%.
1.3.2 Traffic
Traffic on the Cofiroute Intercity network increased by 0.8% in 2023, up 1.4% for light vehicles (LV) and down 2.1% for heavy goods vehicles (HGV). The average traffic intensity on the network was 30,150 vehicles per day in 2023.
The increase in light-vehicle traffic was partly due to the base effect resulting from the latest travel restrictions imposed by Covid in January 2022 and to calendar effects.
Heavy goods vehicle traffic was adversely affected by two fewer working days than in 2022, and by a base effect related to the very high level of HGV traffic during the first half of 2022 before the events in Ukraine, compared with the rest of 2022.
Traffic on the A86 Duplex increased 6.5%, with a slightly higher increase on working days (+6.6%) than on weekends and public holidays (+6.1%). Average traffic on working days was thus 34,050 vehicles per day in 2023.
1.3.3 Toll revenue
Toll revenue amounted to €1,579.6 million in 2023, including €1,503.9 million for the Intercity network (+4.4% compared with 2022) and €75.6 million for the A86 Duplex (+7.6% compared with 2022).
1.4 Revenue from ancillary activities
Revenue from ancillary activities totalled €22.6 million in 2023.
1.5 Investments and infrastructure maintenance expenditure
1.5.1 Construction investments on motorways in service
Cofiroute's planning contracts provide for major investments in the construction of motorways in service. A significant portion of the annual amounts invested is intended for the adaptation of current infrastructure. These investments concern the widening of motorways, the creation or extension of shared mobility areas, environmental improvements and the creation of new interchanges.
Motorway Stimulus Plan
As part of the Motorway Stimulus Plan, the environmental improvement programme has been completed. Work on the creation of carpooling car parks was completed in March 2020, bringing the number of carpooling parking spaces created to 600. Hydraulic redevelopment works on the A71 have also been completed. The Longvilliers multimodal park on the A10 motorway was commissioned on 14 December 2020.
Work to widen the A10 between Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine and Veigné was completed, with commissioning on 4 July 2023. Work to widen the A10 north of Orléans was completed, with a partial commissioning obtained on 6 December 2023.
Motorway investment plan
The motorway investment plan was approved by the Decree of 28 August 2018, published on 30 August 2018. It calls for a programme of five construction operations to improve mobility in the regions, particularly travel in urban and suburban areas. Four of these projects will be covered by financing agreements which were signed in 2019 between the Company and the relevant regional and local authorities.
The Huisne Sarthoise interchange was commissioned on 26 April 2021.
Work on the Saran-Gidy interchange and three eco-bridges was completed, with commissioning on 5 December 2023 and 4 September 2023 respectively.
Work on the Porte de Gesvres interchanges is ongoing, as are studies on the Laval interchange.
1.5.2 Infrastructure maintenance expenditure
Infrastructure maintenance work is carried out to remedy deterioration and wear and tear resulting from traffic, ageing of the network, and/or natural phenomena.
This work is conducted according to a schedule that guarantees an optimum level of service, customer safety and asset conservation.
1.6 Debt
1.6.1 Financing activities and Group liquidity management
Cofiroute's revolving credit line with VINCI, in the amount of €1.1 billion, matured on 7 November 2023. On the same date, Cofiroute entered into a new confirmed revolving credit line with VINCI Autoroutes for an amount of €1 billion maturing in November 2026.
Thus, at 31 December 2023, Cofiroute's available resources amounted to €978.9 million, of which €18.9 million in net cash and €960 million in an undrawn credit line with VINCI Autoroutes.
- EIB borrowings for an amount of €56 million;
- the internal revolving credit line for €10 million.
1.6.2 Inter-companyloansDebt repayments made in 2023 relate to:
Cofiroute has not granted any loans (to companies with which it has commercial relations) that fall within the scope of article L.511-6 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
1.6.3 Cash-pooling agreement between Cofiroute and VINCI Autoroutes
On 29 July 2011, Cofiroute and VINCI Autoroutes signed a cash-pooling agreement for the centralised management of their cash. This agreement is still active.
1.6.4 Financing
Net financial debt at 31 December 2023 amounted to €3,273.9 million. Long-term debt after interest rate hedging derivatives is indexed at a fixed rate for 35% and a floating rate for 65%.
1.6.5 Information on financial risk management
Cofiroute has implemented a system to manage and monitor the financial risks to which it is exposed, principally interest rate risk.
The management and limiting of these financial risks at Cofiroute are the responsibility of the Group's Finance Department, in accordance with the management policies approved by the governing bodies and under the rules set out in the Group's Treasury and Finance guidelines. In application of these rules, responsibility for identifying, measuring and hedging financial risks lies with the Treasury Committee, which meets regularly to analyse the main exposures and decide on hedging strategies.
To manage its exposure to market risks, Cofiroute uses derivative financial instruments which are recognised in the balance sheet at fair value.
1.7 Research and development
Cofiroute exercises a concession business consisting of obligations to design, build and finance new infrastructures that it delivers to the concession grantor, as well as a business of operating and maintaining the concession assets. Cofiroute may be required to carry out research and development in order to have new tools to improve customer service and digitise certain bricks of these businesses. In 2023, these activities did not involve any specific patents or licences.
1.8 Significant events since the close of the financial year
1.8.1 Price increase
The toll rates on the A86 Duplex were amended on 1 January 2024 pursuant to the ministerial Decree published on 24 December 2023.
Toll rates for the Intercity network will increase on 1 February 2024 pursuant to the Concessions Contract. The average rise in the rate per kilometre will be +2.7%.
1.8.2 Appropriation of 2023 net income
On 2 February 2024, the Board of Directors approved the individual IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. These financial statements will only become definitive when approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting.
The Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting of 22 March 2024 to approve a dividend of €153.73 per share in respect of this financial year, to be paid no later than 31 March 2024.
1.9 Risks and uncertainties
The main operational risks that Cofiroute may face primarily relate to traffic and user acceptance of tolls and rates, almost all revenue comprising toll revenue. Traffic may be affected by the level of fuel prices.
The level of net financial debt, at €3,273.9 million, should be compared with investments made to build the motorway network in concession, i.e. a net value of €4,408 million, and the recurrence of strong cash flows. The financial risks associated with this debt, and notably interest rate risk, are monitored through a debt management policy, including the use of financial instruments. This policy and the prudential rules applied are described in the notes to the IFRS annual financial statements disclosing information on net financial debt and financial risk management.
The Legal Affairs Department is responsible for litigation management, with the exception of litigation handled by the Human Resources Department, Concessions Department and Finance Department.
To the Company's knowledge, there is no litigation likely to have a material impact on the Company's business, earnings, assets or financial situation. Provisions have been made, where applicable, for ongoing litigation in amounts that the Company considers sufficient given the current status of the corresponding cases.
1.10 Outlook for development
In an uncertain economic context (particularly with high inflation and an unstable geopolitical context), Cofiroute has demonstrated its ability to adapt operationally and financially. However, its outlook remains very directly linked to changes in the French economy. It is stipulated that Cofiroute's concession contracts provide for price increases that partially offset the risk of inflation, given the revision formula.
Concession contracts with remaining terms of 11.5 years for the Intercity network and 64 years for the A86, as well as the planning contracts signed with the French State, give Cofiroute good visibility as to its business outlook and help drive its financial performance.
2. Internal control procedures implemented by the Company
2.1 Objectives and limitations of internal control
- ensure that transactions carried out comply with the guidelines established by the governing bodies, applicable laws and regulations, and the Company's internal values and rules, on the one hand;
- ensure that the accounting and financial information reported to the governing bodies and third parties fairly presents the Company's business and position, on the other.The main purpose of the internal control system in force at Cofiroute is to:
The internal control procedures are part of a system that looks to prevent and control the risks resulting from the Company's activities, including the risk of error or fraud, particularly in terms of accounting and finance. This system provides reasonable assurance that the
- performance, including the operational, environmental, human, and financial dimensions;
- quality financial and non-financial information;
- compliance with laws and regulations.following objectives will be achieved:
No control system can provide absolute assurance that all risks will be eliminated.
Cofiroute adopted the AMF reference framework, established in July 2010, entitled "Risk management and internal control systems".
2.2 General organisation of the internal control system
2.2.1 Internal control structure
- the formal definition of company strategy and decision-making procedures;
- the co-ordination and monitoring of business activities;
- the notification, co-ordination, and accountability of different Company entities.The Company's internal control structure is based on:
•The Chief Executive Officer has stipulated that the internal control structure should consist of: a toll fraud prevention officer;
• a revenue certification manager;
• a Head of Information Systems Security;
• an ethics officer;
• a data protection officer;
• environmental officers;
• prevention specialists;
• and a quality and audit manager. 2.2.2 Risk mapping
As part of the process initiated by the VINCI Group to update its risk management system, Cofiroute drew up a risk map providing an overall view and, above all, a ranking of the major risks facing the Company, and which could negatively affect the attainment of its objectives. Since risks are defined as obstacles that could prevent the Company from achieving its objectives, the approach was structured around these objectives, classified by area: strategy, operations, finance, compliance with laws and regulations.
The associated graphic representation, which constitutes the mapping itself, makes it possible to identify a list of major risks that must, therefore, be the object of special attention. This mapping was updated in June 2022 on the basis of consultations carried out with each of the Company's operating departments and support functions.
2.2.3 Delegations of authority
Delegations of authority have been put in place within the Company to transfer to management employees the authority and corresponding criminal responsibilities to apply and enforce, within the scope of their duties, the regulations applicable to the business they manage. These delegations of authority give them the power to decide on the measures to be taken to ensure compliance.
The principle is based on a delegation of authority from the senior executive, the Chief Executive Officer, to each member of the Management Committee. Directors who are the beneficiaries of a delegation of authority may, in turn, subdelegate some of their powers to employees who have the authority, the skills and the resources necessary to carry out the work entrusted to them. The delegation of authority is valid for the duration of the term of office of the delegated person. It is granted by the legal entity and continues in the event of a change of delegator.
In addition to the delegations of authority, powers of representation have been put in place at the Company enabling the delegated entities to represent the Company with regard to third parties.
The delegations of authority and powers of representation have been established in accordance with VINCI's general guidelines.
- strict adherence to the rules laid down by the Chief Executive Officer, in particular as regards subdelegation, financial commitments and accounting information;
- employee transparency and loyalty towards their line management and functional departments. All managers must, in particular, inform their line managers of any difficulties encountered in performing their duties. Autonomous decision-making is an integral part of the field of expertise of the operational managers, who are the beneficiaries of a delegation of authority, with the support, where necessary, of line managers or the Company's functional departments;
- compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
- foror inoperationalwriting); managers, exemplarity as well as responsibility for communicating these principles by appropriate means (orally and/
- safety of property and individuals;
- a rigorous approach and management culture.
2.2.4 Internal control bodies
Management CommitteeThe Company's system for delegating authority is applied in compliance with the following principles for conduct and behaviour:
The Company is steered by a Management Committee that meets every three weeks with the Chairman.
- Pierre COPPEY - Chairman;
- Marc BOURON - Chief Executive Officer;
- Jean-Vianneyd'HALLUIN - Director of Concessions;
- François-BriceHINCKER - Director of Communications;
- Thomas HUCHET - Chief Financial Officer;
- Lionel MARIOTTI - Director of Engineering and Information Systems;
- Daria ORLAC'H - Director of Project Management;
- Éloïse SUARD - Director of Human Resources;
- Olivier TURCAN - Chief Operating Officer.As at 31 December 2023, it was composed of:
Commitments Committee
This Committee must be consulted for any commitment whose amount exceeds the threshold of €240,000 before tax.
The permanent members of the Commitments Committee are the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, who acts as secretary of the Committee and the General Counsel. The other members of the Management Committee, excluding the Chairman, are also invited. The project is accompanied by their project manager and management controller for the presentation to the Committee.
- the appropriateness and relevance of the investment, particularly with regard to concession contracts, the planning contract, the operating policy and the level of quality required;
- the financial impacts on the Company's financial statements;
- the reliability of the proposed estimated final cost;
- the profitability and/or expected benefits in terms of service quality or safety, for example;
- the proposed analytical monitoring method.For each transaction presented, the Committee examines:
The opinion of the Commitment Committees is formalised in a summary sheet presenting the investment project, and recorded in a register by the permanent secretary in charge of the internal organisation of said committees.
Contract fees
Once the projects have been approved by the Commitments Committees, a second review linked to the verification of procurement procedures is planned within the framework of a Contracting Commission (CC), the composition of which received a favourable opinion from the French Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) on 28 May 2018. The CC is responsible for works contracts of an amount equal to or greater than €500,000 excluding tax, for supply and service contracts of an amount equal to or greater than €240,000 excluding tax, for which advertising was launched on or after 5 May 2016, and for any amendment to any of these contracts representing an increase in the initial amount of more than 5% and up to €100,000 excluding tax.
The French Transport Regulatory Authority, the Minister responsible for national roadways, and the Minister for the Economy will receive, before 31 March 2024, the activity report for 2023 from the CC, as well as all opinions issued, and recommendations made on the award of works, supply and service contracts. The French Transport Regulatory Authority will draw up a report on the contracts with motorway concession companies, which will be made public, under the conditions provided for in article L.1261-2 of the French Transport Code, and sent to the Minister responsible for national roadways and the Minister for the Economy before 30 June 2024.
Information on the work of the contracting commission is presented to the directors on a regular basis.
Information Systems Security Steering Committee
- validating the ISS roadmap, which is based on the analysis of any residual risks, the security context, the analyses and exercises carried out, as well as the assessment of the level of security in accordance with the NIST standard in order to establish the priority acculturation, in-depthdefence and resilience measures that need to be carried out;Composed of a representative from each VINCI Autoroutes Business Department, it is responsible for:
- Cofiroute_2023 Annual financial report
