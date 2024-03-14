FINANCIAL

2023

REPORT

Annual financial report at 31 December 2023

Annual financial report at 31 December 2023

Table of contents

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023

Report of the Statutory Auditors

Statement by the person responsible for the annual

financial report

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Key events of the period

2

Group activity

2.1

Results

2.2

Investments

2.3

Financing

2.4

Balance sheet

2.5

Cash flows

3

Main related-party transactions

4

Risk factors

5

Parent company financial statements

5.1

Revenue

5.2

Net income

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Key events of the period

Assessment of financial performance

  • consolidated revenue for the 2023 financial year amounted to €4,585.0 million, up 5.5% compared with the 2022 financial year;
  • operating income from ordinary activities, up compared with the 2022 financial year, amounted to €2,553.9 million. The operating income from ordinary activities to revenue ratio stood at 55.7% (54.2% in 2022);
  • current operating income amounted to €2,539.2 million (€2,341.6 million in 2022);
  • consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent was €1,681.9 million, compared to €1,689.6 million in 2022;
  • net financial debt stood at €7,180.3 million at 31 December 2023, down €479.1 million year-on-year.TheGroup's business and results have continued the trend observed in 2022:

Group financing and liquidity management transactions

ASF's €2.5 billion revolving credit facility with VINCI came to an end on 7 November 2023. On the same date, ASF signed a new confirmed revolving credit facility with VINCI Autoroutes for €2.0 billion maturing in November 2026.

Thus, as of 31 December 2023, the ASF group had a total amount of € 3.1 billion in liquidity, of which: net cash managed of €1.1 billion;

a €2.0 billion revolving credit facility with VINCI Autoroutes (unused).

On 19 January 2023, ASF carried out a bond issue under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme for €700.0 million, maturing in January 2033 with an annual coupon of 3.25%.

Other key events

The ASF group reviewed Finance Law No. 2023-1322 for 2024, promulgated at the end of December 2023. Article 100 introduces, from 2024, a tax on long-distance transport infrastructure in France.

As soon as the implementing decree is in force and the terms and conditions of its application are known, the ASF group will challenge article 100 of this law, which is contrary to the letter and spirit of concession contracts and intends to use all available means of appeal.

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Group activity

2.1 Results

2.1.1 Revenue

The ASF group's consolidated revenue for 2023 and 2022 breaks down as follows:

(in € millions)

Year 2023

Year 2022

% change

Toll revenue

4,480.5

4,253.8

5.3%

of which ASF

3,600.1

3,422.1

5.2%

of which Escota

880.4

831.7

5.9%

Fees for use of commercial premises

85.0

73.1

16.3%

of which ASF

74.4

64.7

15.0%

of which Escota

10.6

8.4

26.2%

Fees for optical fibres, telecommunications and other

19.5

18.5

5.4%

of which ASF

14.3

13.2

8.3%

of which Escota

5.2

5.3

-1.9%

Revenue excluding concession companies' work revenue

4,585.0

4,345.4

5.5%

of which ASF

3,688.8

3,500.0

5.4%

of which Escota

896.2

845.4

6.0%

Concession companies' work revenue

394.0

332.7

18.4%

of which ASF

205.7

195.5

5.2%

of which Escota

188.3

137.2

37.2%

Total revenue

4,979.0

4,678.1

6.4%

of which ASF

3,894.5

3,695.5

5.4%

of which Escota

1,084.5

982.6

10.4%

Consolidated revenue at 31 December 2023 (excluding concession companies' work revenue) amounted to €4,585.0 million, an increase of 5.5% compared with 31 December 2022 (€4,345.4 million).

Prices

In accordance with the amendments to the concession contract signed by the State, ASF and Escota, the price increase excluding taxes

  • for ASF: [0.70 i + 0.390], i.e. 4.823% for all classes of vehicles;
  • for Escota: [0.70 i + 0.250], i.e. 4.683% for all classes of vehicles.at 1 February 2023 was as follows:

Traffic

  • the lack of Covid-19pandemic-related health restrictions in 2023 compared to 2022 for light vehicle traffic;
  • increased economic growth in France and Spain;
  • one less working day in 2023 for heavy vehicle traffic;
  • the average price of diesel fell 3.0% in 2023 compared to 2022, positively impacting light vehicle traffic;
  • fuel shortages from mid-March to early April 2023, having a negative impact on light vehicle traffic, such as those from October to mid-November2022.The following factors should be taken into account when analysing changes in traffic during the 2023 financial year:

Taking these factors into account, the ASF group's traffic increased 1.4% in 2023, compared to the previous year: +1.8% for light vehicles, which represented 86.3% of total traffic;

-1.1% for heavy vehicles, which represented 13.7% of total traffic.

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Group activity

The number of kilometres travelled (KMP) for the ASF group therefore amounted to 41,586.1 million in 2023 (41,007.0 million in 2022), broken down as follows:

KMP

Year 2023

Year 2022

Change 2023/2022

(inmillions)

ASF

Escota

ASF group

%

ASF

Escota

ASF group

%

Amount

%

Light vehicles

28,975.7

6,913.3

35,889.0

86.3%

28,474.7

6,773.7

35,248.4

86.0%

640.6

1.8%

Heavy vehicles

4,981.4

715.7

5,697.1

13.7%

5,042.8

715.8

5,758.6

14.0%

(61.5)

-1.1%

Total

33,957.1

7,629.0

41,586.1

100.0%

33,517.5

7,489.5

41,007.0

100.0%

579.1

1.4%

The annual average daily traffic on the network as a whole was 36,394 vehicles per day in 2023 (35,888 vehicles per day in 2022), i.e. an increase of 1.4%.

The number of payment transactions increased by 1.9% to 788.8 million transactions in 2023 (774.5 million in 2022).

Breakdown of ASF group transactions by collection method:

Type of transaction

Year 2023

Year 2022

Change 2023/2022

2023 breakdown

2022 breakdown

(inmillions)

Automatic payments

327.2

328.5

-0.4%

41.5%

42.4%

ETC payments

461.6

446.0

3.5%

58.5%

57.6%

Total

788.8

774.5

1.9%

100.0%

100.0%

There were 4,724,456 subscribers to the light vehicle electronic toll collection (ETC) system at 31 December 2023, with a total of 5,942,795 tags in circulation (compared to 4,194,601 subscribers and 5,293,191 tags at 31 December 2022).

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Change 2023/2022

ASF

Escota

ASF group

ASF

Escota

ASF group

Amount

%

Number of subscribers

4,464,861

259,595

4,724,456

3,935,120

259,481

4,194,601

529,855

12.6%

Number of tags

5,566,253

376,542

5,942,795

4,917,247

375,944

5,293,191

649,604

12.3%

Toll revenue

Toll revenue breaks down as follows by payment method:

Payment method

Year 2023

Year 2022

Change 2023/2022

(in € millions)

ASF

Escota

ASF group

ASF

Escota

ASF group

Amount

%

Immediate payments

103.3

49.0

152.3

110.6

49.9

160.5

(8.2)

-5.1%

ETC payments

2,275.8

566.6

2,842.4

2,135.6

529.7

2,665.3

177.1

6.6%

Bank cards

1,122.5

240.0

1,362.5

1,078.3

227.6

1,305.9

56.6

4.3%

Charge cards

95.6

24.1

119.7

95.3

24.0

119.3

0.4

0.3%

Reinvoicing

2.9

0.7

3.6

2.3

0.5

2.8

0.8

28.6%

Toll revenue

3,600.1

880.4

4,480.5

3,422.1

831.7

4,253.8

226.7

5.3%

Toll revenue increased by 5.3% to €4,480.5 million in 2023 (€4,253.8 million in 2022).

This change was due to the combined effect of the following two main factors:

traffic effect:

+1.4%;

the effect of prices and rebates:

+3.9%.

Revenue from commercial premises

Revenue from commercial premises rose 16.3% to €85.0 million in 2023 (€73.1 million in 2022).

Revenue from optical fibres, telecommunications, and other items

Revenue from fibre optics and telecommunications leasing amounted to €19.5 million in 2023, up 5.4% compared with 2022 (€18.5 million).

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Group activity

2.1.2 Operating income

Operating income rose 8.4% (or €197.6 million) to €2,539.2 million in 2023 (€2,341.6 million in 2022).

Revenue (excluding concession companies' work revenue) was up 5.5%. Operating expenses (excluding construction costs) increased by 2.3% (€46.3 million).

  • external services were up 9.9% (€28.5 million) at €317.2 million for 2023 (€288.7 million in 2022);
  • taxes and levies were up 3.2% (€17.1 million) at €545.7 million for 2023 (€528.6 million in 2022);
  • employment costs were up 0.7% (€2.1 million) at €288.9 million for 2023 (€286.8 million in 2022);
  • depreciation and amortisation amounted to €837.1 million in 2023, up 2.3% (€18.5 million) compared to 2022 (€818.6 million), notably due to the full-year effect of commissioning completed in 2022 as well as commissionings in 2023;
  • purchases consumed amounted to €53.4 million in 2023, up €29.5 million compared to 2022 (€23.9 million). This change relates to the increase in energy costs;
  • net provisions amounted to a €25.7 million expense in 2023, down €54.6 million compared to 2022 (expense of €80.3 million). This change is mainly linked to the impact of changes in the indexation assumptions used to measure the provision for the obligation to maintain the condition of concession assets recorded in 2022;
  • other operating income and expenses amounted to an income of €2.6 million for 2023, down €1.2 million compared to 2022 (€3.8 million in income).

2.1.3 Cost of net financial debt and other financial income and expensesThe significant changes in operating expenses were as follows:

The cost of net financial debt, which rose €144.8 million, amounted to €255.1 million in 2023 (€110.3 million in 2022) (see Note 5 "Cost of net financial debt" to the 2023 consolidated financial statements).

Other financial income and expenses fell €61.2 million, resulting in a net expense of €9.7 million in 2023 (net income of €51.5 million in 2022) (see Note 6 "Other financial income and expenses" to the 2023 consolidated financial statements). This change notably relates to the impact of changes in the discounting assumptions used to measure the provision for the obligation to maintain the condition of concession assets.

2.1.4 Tax expense

The tax expense, including current (corporation tax) and deferred tax, amounted to €591.0 million in 2023, down 0.1% compared to 2022 (€591.6 million).

2.1.5 Net income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent fell 0.5% to €1,681.9 million in 2023 (€1,689.6 million in 2022).

Basic earnings per share amounted to €7.282 in 2023, compared with €7.315 in 2022.

Income attributable to non-controlling interests was €1.5 million in 2023 (€1.6 million in 2022).

2.2 Investments

The ASF group made investments totalling €462.8 million in 2023, compared with €388.7 million in 2022, an increase of €74.1 million.

Year 2023

Year 2022

Change

Type of investment

2023/2022

(in € millions)

ASF

Escota

ASF group

ASF

Escota

ASF group

%

Supplementary investments

204.6

193.2

397.8

195.9

136.2

332.1

19.8%

on motorways in service(*)

Operating assets(*)

47.7

17.3

65.0

36.4

20.2

56.6

14.8%

Total

252.3

210.5

462.8

232.3

156.4

388.7

19.1%

(*) Including capitalised production, borrowing costs and grants. Excluding IFRS 16 impacts.

Activity report at 31 December 2023

Group activity

These investments related mainly to widening and capacity improvements of the Group's networks:

ASF network

A9 - Le Boulou/Le Perthus widening to three-lane dual carriageway (9 km)

The major works begun in autumn 2016 have been completed, and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 21 February 2020, meeting the contractual deadline of 23 February 2020 set for this project.

The Tech and Pox structures have been completed, work is being completed on the Calcine viaduct, and work on the Rome viaduct is under way and will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

A61 - Widening to three-lane dual carriageway: 1st phase (35 km)

The three-lane section of dual carriageway between the A61/A66 junction and the Port Lauragais service station, and the section between the No. 25 Lézignan interchange and the A61/A9 junction, will be opened to the public 60 months after obtaining the declaration of public utility.

On the Lézignan section, the main work on the West and East sections were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 3 July 2023.

Work on the Villefranche section resumed in early 2023 once the new contract following the replacement of the initial consortium was awarded. They were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission a three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 13 October 2023.

A680 - Widening to two-lane dual carriageway: Verfeil slip road (9 km)

The reconfiguration of this slip road involves the widening of the existing road to two-lane dual and the construction of a new interchange.

Work on the current section began at the end of the year, and work on the interchange will start in early January 2024.

The contractual target for commissioning is scheduled for 19 August 2025.

A7 - Reconfiguration of the A7/A54 junction

The reconfiguration of this junction includes the improvement to the Marseille/Arles slip road access (A7 South/A54) and adding another lane to the Arles/Marseille (A54/A7 South) slip road.

The declaration of public utility was obtained on 3 June 2020. The preparatory work and network diversions have been completed, and the main widening work began at the end of the year. Work on the viaduct will begin in the spring of 2024.

Commissioning is scheduled for no later than 48 months following the declaration of public utility, in accordance with the project's contractual commitments.

Montpellier West Bypass (6 km)

The Montpellier West Bypass involves creating a two-lane dual infrastructure between the A709 motorway and the RN109 national road. Notably, it provides for the construction of five interchanges, the creation of new engineering structures and the widening of existing engineering structures.

Requests for environmental authorisations and real estate acquisitions are ongoing. At the request of the grantor, additional studies are carried out to integrate lanes reserved for public transport into the project.

2017/2021 Plan Contract (Motorway Investment Plan)

ASF is committed to constructing ten interchanges as part of the 2017/2021 Plan Contract, co-financed by local authorities.

Work on the semi-distributor of the RD817 (A641) took place in 2023, and commissioning is expected soon.

At 31 December 2023, as at 31 December 2022, only the Agen Ouest (A62) distributor was operating.

With regard to the eight other projects, studies on and procedures for future equipment have been initiated, and work started on certain projects at the end of 2023.

Carpooling car park project

The 2017/2021 Plan Contract provides for the creation of carpooling car parks across the Company's network.

A strategic information document was provided to the conceding authorities in April 2019. Information regarding potential sites must be submitted to the State for approval. At the end of 2023, twenty-five applications had been submitted, all of which were granted a favourable opinion.

In 2023, four new car parks were commissioned: Orange-centre (A7 and A9), Montaigu (A83), Podensac (A62) and Communay (A46).

