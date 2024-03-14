FINANCIAL
2023
REPORT
Annual financial report at 31 December 2023
This page is intentionally left blank.
Annual financial report at 31 December 2023
Table of contents
Activity report at 31 December 2023
3
Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023
11
Report of the Statutory Auditors
58
Statement by the person responsible for the annual
62
financial report
ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report 1
This page is intentionally left blank.
- ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report
Activity report at 31 December 2023
1
Key events of the period
4
2
Group activity
5
2.1
Results
5
2.2
Investments
7
2.3
Financing
9
2.4
Balance sheet
9
2.5
Cash flows
10
3
Main related-party transactions
10
4
Risk factors
10
5
Parent company financial statements
10
5.1
Revenue
10
5.2
Net income
10
ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report 3
Activity report at 31 December 2023
Key events of the period
- Key events of the period
Assessment of financial performance
- consolidated revenue for the 2023 financial year amounted to €4,585.0 million, up 5.5% compared with the 2022 financial year;
- operating income from ordinary activities, up compared with the 2022 financial year, amounted to €2,553.9 million. The operating income from ordinary activities to revenue ratio stood at 55.7% (54.2% in 2022);
- current operating income amounted to €2,539.2 million (€2,341.6 million in 2022);
- consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent was €1,681.9 million, compared to €1,689.6 million in 2022;
- net financial debt stood at €7,180.3 million at 31 December 2023, down €479.1 million year-on-year.TheGroup's business and results have continued the trend observed in 2022:
Group financing and liquidity management transactions
ASF's €2.5 billion revolving credit facility with VINCI came to an end on 7 November 2023. On the same date, ASF signed a new confirmed revolving credit facility with VINCI Autoroutes for €2.0 billion maturing in November 2026.
•Thus, as of 31 December 2023, the ASF group had a total amount of € 3.1 billion in liquidity, of which: net cash managed of €1.1 billion;
• a €2.0 billion revolving credit facility with VINCI Autoroutes (unused).
On 19 January 2023, ASF carried out a bond issue under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme for €700.0 million, maturing in January 2033 with an annual coupon of 3.25%.
Other key events
The ASF group reviewed Finance Law No. 2023-1322 for 2024, promulgated at the end of December 2023. Article 100 introduces, from 2024, a tax on long-distance transport infrastructure in France.
As soon as the implementing decree is in force and the terms and conditions of its application are known, the ASF group will challenge article 100 of this law, which is contrary to the letter and spirit of concession contracts and intends to use all available means of appeal.
- ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report
Activity report at 31 December 2023
Group activity
- Group activity
2.1 Results
2.1.1 Revenue
The ASF group's consolidated revenue for 2023 and 2022 breaks down as follows:
(in € millions)
Year 2023
Year 2022
% change
Toll revenue
4,480.5
4,253.8
5.3%
of which ASF
3,600.1
3,422.1
5.2%
of which Escota
880.4
831.7
5.9%
Fees for use of commercial premises
85.0
73.1
16.3%
of which ASF
74.4
64.7
15.0%
of which Escota
10.6
8.4
26.2%
Fees for optical fibres, telecommunications and other
19.5
18.5
5.4%
of which ASF
14.3
13.2
8.3%
of which Escota
5.2
5.3
-1.9%
Revenue excluding concession companies' work revenue
4,585.0
4,345.4
5.5%
of which ASF
3,688.8
3,500.0
5.4%
of which Escota
896.2
845.4
6.0%
Concession companies' work revenue
394.0
332.7
18.4%
of which ASF
205.7
195.5
5.2%
of which Escota
188.3
137.2
37.2%
Total revenue
4,979.0
4,678.1
6.4%
of which ASF
3,894.5
3,695.5
5.4%
of which Escota
1,084.5
982.6
10.4%
Consolidated revenue at 31 December 2023 (excluding concession companies' work revenue) amounted to €4,585.0 million, an increase of 5.5% compared with 31 December 2022 (€4,345.4 million).
Prices
In accordance with the amendments to the concession contract signed by the State, ASF and Escota, the price increase excluding taxes
- for ASF: [0.70 i + 0.390], i.e. 4.823% for all classes of vehicles;
- for Escota: [0.70 i + 0.250], i.e. 4.683% for all classes of vehicles.at 1 February 2023 was as follows:
Traffic
- the lack of Covid-19pandemic-related health restrictions in 2023 compared to 2022 for light vehicle traffic;
- increased economic growth in France and Spain;
- one less working day in 2023 for heavy vehicle traffic;
- the average price of diesel fell 3.0% in 2023 compared to 2022, positively impacting light vehicle traffic;
- fuel shortages from mid-March to early April 2023, having a negative impact on light vehicle traffic, such as those from October to mid-November2022.The following factors should be taken into account when analysing changes in traffic during the 2023 financial year:
•Taking these factors into account, the ASF group's traffic increased 1.4% in 2023, compared to the previous year: +1.8% for light vehicles, which represented 86.3% of total traffic;
• -1.1% for heavy vehicles, which represented 13.7% of total traffic.
ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report 5
Activity report at 31 December 2023
Group activity
The number of kilometres travelled (KMP) for the ASF group therefore amounted to 41,586.1 million in 2023 (41,007.0 million in 2022), broken down as follows:
KMP
Year 2023
Year 2022
Change 2023/2022
(inmillions)
ASF
Escota
ASF group
%
ASF
Escota
ASF group
%
Amount
%
Light vehicles
28,975.7
6,913.3
35,889.0
86.3%
28,474.7
6,773.7
35,248.4
86.0%
640.6
1.8%
Heavy vehicles
4,981.4
715.7
5,697.1
13.7%
5,042.8
715.8
5,758.6
14.0%
(61.5)
-1.1%
Total
33,957.1
7,629.0
41,586.1
100.0%
33,517.5
7,489.5
41,007.0
100.0%
579.1
1.4%
The annual average daily traffic on the network as a whole was 36,394 vehicles per day in 2023 (35,888 vehicles per day in 2022), i.e. an increase of 1.4%.
The number of payment transactions increased by 1.9% to 788.8 million transactions in 2023 (774.5 million in 2022).
Breakdown of ASF group transactions by collection method:
Type of transaction
Year 2023
Year 2022
Change 2023/2022
2023 breakdown
2022 breakdown
(inmillions)
Automatic payments
327.2
328.5
-0.4%
41.5%
42.4%
ETC payments
461.6
446.0
3.5%
58.5%
57.6%
Total
788.8
774.5
1.9%
100.0%
100.0%
There were 4,724,456 subscribers to the light vehicle electronic toll collection (ETC) system at 31 December 2023, with a total of 5,942,795 tags in circulation (compared to 4,194,601 subscribers and 5,293,191 tags at 31 December 2022).
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Change 2023/2022
ASF
Escota
ASF group
ASF
Escota
ASF group
Amount
%
Number of subscribers
4,464,861
259,595
4,724,456
3,935,120
259,481
4,194,601
529,855
12.6%
Number of tags
5,566,253
376,542
5,942,795
4,917,247
375,944
5,293,191
649,604
12.3%
Toll revenue
Toll revenue breaks down as follows by payment method:
Payment method
Year 2023
Year 2022
Change 2023/2022
(in € millions)
ASF
Escota
ASF group
ASF
Escota
ASF group
Amount
%
Immediate payments
103.3
49.0
152.3
110.6
49.9
160.5
(8.2)
-5.1%
ETC payments
2,275.8
566.6
2,842.4
2,135.6
529.7
2,665.3
177.1
6.6%
Bank cards
1,122.5
240.0
1,362.5
1,078.3
227.6
1,305.9
56.6
4.3%
Charge cards
95.6
24.1
119.7
95.3
24.0
119.3
0.4
0.3%
Reinvoicing
2.9
0.7
3.6
2.3
0.5
2.8
0.8
28.6%
Toll revenue
3,600.1
880.4
4,480.5
3,422.1
831.7
4,253.8
226.7
5.3%
Toll revenue increased by 5.3% to €4,480.5 million in 2023 (€4,253.8 million in 2022).
This change was due to the combined effect of the following two main factors:
• traffic effect:
+1.4%;
• the effect of prices and rebates:
+3.9%.
Revenue from commercial premises
Revenue from commercial premises rose 16.3% to €85.0 million in 2023 (€73.1 million in 2022).
Revenue from optical fibres, telecommunications, and other items
Revenue from fibre optics and telecommunications leasing amounted to €19.5 million in 2023, up 5.4% compared with 2022 (€18.5 million).
- ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report
Activity report at 31 December 2023
Group activity
2.1.2 Operating income
Operating income rose 8.4% (or €197.6 million) to €2,539.2 million in 2023 (€2,341.6 million in 2022).
Revenue (excluding concession companies' work revenue) was up 5.5%. Operating expenses (excluding construction costs) increased by 2.3% (€46.3 million).
- external services were up 9.9% (€28.5 million) at €317.2 million for 2023 (€288.7 million in 2022);
- taxes and levies were up 3.2% (€17.1 million) at €545.7 million for 2023 (€528.6 million in 2022);
- employment costs were up 0.7% (€2.1 million) at €288.9 million for 2023 (€286.8 million in 2022);
- depreciation and amortisation amounted to €837.1 million in 2023, up 2.3% (€18.5 million) compared to 2022 (€818.6 million), notably due to the full-year effect of commissioning completed in 2022 as well as commissionings in 2023;
- purchases consumed amounted to €53.4 million in 2023, up €29.5 million compared to 2022 (€23.9 million). This change relates to the increase in energy costs;
- net provisions amounted to a €25.7 million expense in 2023, down €54.6 million compared to 2022 (expense of €80.3 million). This change is mainly linked to the impact of changes in the indexation assumptions used to measure the provision for the obligation to maintain the condition of concession assets recorded in 2022;
- other operating income and expenses amounted to an income of €2.6 million for 2023, down €1.2 million compared to 2022 (€3.8 million in income).
2.1.3 Cost of net financial debt and other financial income and expensesThe significant changes in operating expenses were as follows:
The cost of net financial debt, which rose €144.8 million, amounted to €255.1 million in 2023 (€110.3 million in 2022) (see Note 5 "Cost of net financial debt" to the 2023 consolidated financial statements).
Other financial income and expenses fell €61.2 million, resulting in a net expense of €9.7 million in 2023 (net income of €51.5 million in 2022) (see Note 6 "Other financial income and expenses" to the 2023 consolidated financial statements). This change notably relates to the impact of changes in the discounting assumptions used to measure the provision for the obligation to maintain the condition of concession assets.
2.1.4 Tax expense
The tax expense, including current (corporation tax) and deferred tax, amounted to €591.0 million in 2023, down 0.1% compared to 2022 (€591.6 million).
2.1.5 Net income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent fell 0.5% to €1,681.9 million in 2023 (€1,689.6 million in 2022).
Basic earnings per share amounted to €7.282 in 2023, compared with €7.315 in 2022.
Income attributable to non-controlling interests was €1.5 million in 2023 (€1.6 million in 2022).
2.2 Investments
The ASF group made investments totalling €462.8 million in 2023, compared with €388.7 million in 2022, an increase of €74.1 million.
Year 2023
Year 2022
Change
Type of investment
2023/2022
(in € millions)
ASF
Escota
ASF group
ASF
Escota
ASF group
%
Supplementary investments
204.6
193.2
397.8
195.9
136.2
332.1
19.8%
on motorways in service(*)
Operating assets(*)
47.7
17.3
65.0
36.4
20.2
56.6
14.8%
Total
252.3
210.5
462.8
232.3
156.4
388.7
19.1%
(*) Including capitalised production, borrowing costs and grants. Excluding IFRS 16 impacts.
ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report 7
Activity report at 31 December 2023
Group activity
These investments related mainly to widening and capacity improvements of the Group's networks:
ASF network
A9 - Le Boulou/Le Perthus widening to three-lane dual carriageway (9 km)
The major works begun in autumn 2016 have been completed, and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 21 February 2020, meeting the contractual deadline of 23 February 2020 set for this project.
The Tech and Pox structures have been completed, work is being completed on the Calcine viaduct, and work on the Rome viaduct is under way and will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
A61 - Widening to three-lane dual carriageway: 1st phase (35 km)
The three-lane section of dual carriageway between the A61/A66 junction and the Port Lauragais service station, and the section between the No. 25 Lézignan interchange and the A61/A9 junction, will be opened to the public 60 months after obtaining the declaration of public utility.
On the Lézignan section, the main work on the West and East sections were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 3 July 2023.
Work on the Villefranche section resumed in early 2023 once the new contract following the replacement of the initial consortium was awarded. They were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission a three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 13 October 2023.
A680 - Widening to two-lane dual carriageway: Verfeil slip road (9 km)
The reconfiguration of this slip road involves the widening of the existing road to two-lane dual and the construction of a new interchange.
Work on the current section began at the end of the year, and work on the interchange will start in early January 2024.
The contractual target for commissioning is scheduled for 19 August 2025.
A7 - Reconfiguration of the A7/A54 junction
The reconfiguration of this junction includes the improvement to the Marseille/Arles slip road access (A7 South/A54) and adding another lane to the Arles/Marseille (A54/A7 South) slip road.
The declaration of public utility was obtained on 3 June 2020. The preparatory work and network diversions have been completed, and the main widening work began at the end of the year. Work on the viaduct will begin in the spring of 2024.
Commissioning is scheduled for no later than 48 months following the declaration of public utility, in accordance with the project's contractual commitments.
Montpellier West Bypass (6 km)
The Montpellier West Bypass involves creating a two-lane dual infrastructure between the A709 motorway and the RN109 national road. Notably, it provides for the construction of five interchanges, the creation of new engineering structures and the widening of existing engineering structures.
Requests for environmental authorisations and real estate acquisitions are ongoing. At the request of the grantor, additional studies are carried out to integrate lanes reserved for public transport into the project.
2017/2021 Plan Contract (Motorway Investment Plan)
ASF is committed to constructing ten interchanges as part of the 2017/2021 Plan Contract, co-financed by local authorities.
Work on the semi-distributor of the RD817 (A641) took place in 2023, and commissioning is expected soon.
At 31 December 2023, as at 31 December 2022, only the Agen Ouest (A62) distributor was operating.
With regard to the eight other projects, studies on and procedures for future equipment have been initiated, and work started on certain projects at the end of 2023.
Carpooling car park project
The 2017/2021 Plan Contract provides for the creation of carpooling car parks across the Company's network.
A strategic information document was provided to the conceding authorities in April 2019. Information regarding potential sites must be submitted to the State for approval. At the end of 2023, twenty-five applications had been submitted, all of which were granted a favourable opinion.
In 2023, four new car parks were commissioned: Orange-centre (A7 and A9), Montaigu (A83), Podensac (A62) and Communay (A46).
- ASF Group_2023 Annual financial report
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vinci SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 08:11:09 UTC.