Activity report at 31 December 2023

Group activity

These investments related mainly to widening and capacity improvements of the Group's networks:

ASF network

A9 - Le Boulou/Le Perthus widening to three-lane dual carriageway (9 km)

The major works begun in autumn 2016 have been completed, and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 21 February 2020, meeting the contractual deadline of 23 February 2020 set for this project.

The Tech and Pox structures have been completed, work is being completed on the Calcine viaduct, and work on the Rome viaduct is under way and will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

A61 - Widening to three-lane dual carriageway: 1st phase (35 km)

The three-lane section of dual carriageway between the A61/A66 junction and the Port Lauragais service station, and the section between the No. 25 Lézignan interchange and the A61/A9 junction, will be opened to the public 60 months after obtaining the declaration of public utility.

On the Lézignan section, the main work on the West and East sections were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission the three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 3 July 2023.

Work on the Villefranche section resumed in early 2023 once the new contract following the replacement of the initial consortium was awarded. They were completed and the Ministerial Decision to commission a three-lane dual carriageway was obtained on 13 October 2023.

A680 - Widening to two-lane dual carriageway: Verfeil slip road (9 km)

The reconfiguration of this slip road involves the widening of the existing road to two-lane dual and the construction of a new interchange.

Work on the current section began at the end of the year, and work on the interchange will start in early January 2024.

The contractual target for commissioning is scheduled for 19 August 2025.

A7 - Reconfiguration of the A7/A54 junction

The reconfiguration of this junction includes the improvement to the Marseille/Arles slip road access (A7 South/A54) and adding another lane to the Arles/Marseille (A54/A7 South) slip road.

The declaration of public utility was obtained on 3 June 2020. The preparatory work and network diversions have been completed, and the main widening work began at the end of the year. Work on the viaduct will begin in the spring of 2024.

Commissioning is scheduled for no later than 48 months following the declaration of public utility, in accordance with the project's contractual commitments.

Montpellier West Bypass (6 km)

The Montpellier West Bypass involves creating a two-lane dual infrastructure between the A709 motorway and the RN109 national road. Notably, it provides for the construction of five interchanges, the creation of new engineering structures and the widening of existing engineering structures.

Requests for environmental authorisations and real estate acquisitions are ongoing. At the request of the grantor, additional studies are carried out to integrate lanes reserved for public transport into the project.

2017/2021 Plan Contract (Motorway Investment Plan)

ASF is committed to constructing ten interchanges as part of the 2017/2021 Plan Contract, co-financed by local authorities.

Work on the semi-distributor of the RD817 (A641) took place in 2023, and commissioning is expected soon.

At 31 December 2023, as at 31 December 2022, only the Agen Ouest (A62) distributor was operating.

With regard to the eight other projects, studies on and procedures for future equipment have been initiated, and work started on certain projects at the end of 2023.

Carpooling car park project

The 2017/2021 Plan Contract provides for the creation of carpooling car parks across the Company's network.

A strategic information document was provided to the conceding authorities in April 2019. Information regarding potential sites must be submitted to the State for approval. At the end of 2023, twenty-five applications had been submitted, all of which were granted a favourable opinion.

In 2023, four new car parks were commissioned: Orange-centre (A7 and A9), Montaigu (A83), Podensac (A62) and Communay (A46).