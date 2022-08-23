Log in
Nanterre, 23 August 2022

VINCI Airports - Releases of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its half year 2022 results, including the compliance certificate as of 30 June 2022 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).

The documents released can be found on the website of the company:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

