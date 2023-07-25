24 July 2023 - Acquisitions - Cape Verde
40 years concession in a country with a growing tourism sector
Signed in July 2022 with the government of Cabo Verde, VINCI Airports has finalised the financial closing of the acquisition of the country's seven airports for €60 million. With 2.2 million passengers welcomed in 2022, this closing marks a major step forward for the country. VINCI Airports will implement an environmental action plan that includes the development of renewable energies and a progressive reduction in CO2 emissions.
