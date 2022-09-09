Advanced search
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-09-09 am EDT
94.30 EUR   +0.90%
03:36pVINCI Airports named successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa'a airport concession in French Polynesia
GL
03:35pVINCI Airports named successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa'a airport concession in French Polynesia
GL
09:50aVINCI : Document AMF CP. 2022E860380
PU
VINCI Airports named successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa'a airport concession in French Polynesia

09/09/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
Nanterre, September 9, 2022

VINCI Airports named successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa'a airport concession
in French Polynesia

  • A 40-year concession
  • A major works programme to modernise the airport
  • An ambitious environmental policy to make Tahiti Faa'a a Net Zero Emission airport

VINCI Airports has been designated by the French government as the successful tenderer for the 40-year concession for Tahiti Faa'a airport in French Polynesia. The main airport and gateway to French Polynesia, Tahiti Faa'a airport welcomed 1.5 million passengers in 2019.

The new concession company, 51% owned by VINCI Airports and 49% by French Polynesia, will be responsible for operating, promoting, developing, maintaining and upgrading the airport. It will also be responsible for designing, financing and carrying out a programme of works to improve service quality and operational efficiency.

VINCI Airports' mission will be to ensure efficient service to French Polynesia through the sustainable development of traffic, by mobilising its network of over 250 partner airlines. With the aim of setting an example for the environment and in line with its international commitments, VINCI Airports will implement energy efficiency measures and deploy innovative solutions to enable the airport achieve Net Zero Emission (scopes 1 and 2).

This new concession, the first for VINCI Airports in a French overseas collectivity, enables the company to extend its network in the Pacific region.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, declared: "We are very proud that VINCI Airports has been selected as successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa'a airport concession, a mission that we will carry out alongside French Polynesia. We will be fully committed to making this airport a gateway that meets the needs and expectations of the region, both in terms of quality of service and environmental ambition, for the sustainable development of French Polynesia's connectivity”.

About VINCI Airports

The world’s leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates 53 airports in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Thanks to its expertise as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by providing its investment capacity and its know-how in optimizing operational performance, modernizing infrastructures and managing their operations and environmental transition. VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have committed to an international environmental strategy in 2016, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions across its entire network by 2050.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com
@VINCIAirports
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

PRESS CONTACT
06 34 78 09 36
communication@vinci-airports.com

 

