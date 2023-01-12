PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 12 January 2023

VINCI Airports – 2022 traffic levels

Traffic up by 51% (46% if including OMA airports ) in the last quarter compared to 2021 – down 17% (15% with OMA ) from pre-Covid levels

Traffic for the entire year doubled compared to 2021, reaching 72 % ( 7 5%) of the 2019 baseline

In Portugal (ANA) and Serbia (Belgrade airport), the last quarter was the first to exceed 2019 levels

New arrivals in the VINCI network, OMA airports in Mexico, enjoyed outstanding performance

Airports in the VINCI Airports network welcomed almost 50 million1 (over 56 million with OMA airports) passengers in Q4 2022, i.e. almost 17 million (or 18 million with OMA) more than in 2021 – down 17% (or 15%) from the same period in 2019. Over 186 million (209 million with OMA) passengers used our airports over the whole year - i.e. twice the traffic of 2021 - down 28% (or 25%) from 2019.

Passenger traffic1 continued to grow in the fourth quarter, confirming resilience despite the particularly challenging economic outlook in Europe. Outside of Asia, traffic was almost back to pre-crisis levels in December (down by just 9%) and the recovery of international traffic had caught up with that of domestic traffic, a marker of the gradual return to normality. Airports across Portugal and in Belgrade in Serbia illustrated this growth, exceeding their pre-crisis traffic levels since October. The outstanding Q4 momentum (9% above Q4 2019 levels) of OMA airports in Mexico, new arrivals in the VINCI Airports network, has confirmed this market’s enormous potential, both domestically and to and from the US.

Unless stated otherwise, all variations in the following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q4 2022 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic held up in Europe, despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical context. Traffic was particularly robust in Portugal with regards to connections to France, Spain and the UK enabled by significant development of low-cost airlines. Ryanair (up by 15%) rolled out a substantial winter programme at both Porto and its base in Funchal, while easyJet (up by 20%) added extra capacity at Porto and acquired new airport slots at Lisbon. Traffic growth at Belgrade airport in Serbia accelerated rapidly in this quarter – peaking at a 13% increase in December – thanks to flights offered by Air Serbia, Wizz Air and Turkish Airlines. In France, Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport made the most of visiting friends and relatives (VFR) traffic on certain international routes (with Porto up by 30%, Algiers up by 41%, and Istanbul SAW up by 36%) over the autumn half term and the festive season. At London Gatwick, after a slight dip in November, traffic picked up again in December – particularly to Spanish destinations such as Tenerife and Malaga. The airport continued to build back its range of long haul international destinations with several connections reopened over the quarter, such as to Vietnam, Costa Rica and South Africa.

Traffic at the OMA airports2 in Mexico remained far above pre-crisis levels, growing rapidly during the festive season. Traffic to and from the US was particularly dynamic, powered by the capacity of airlines such as American Airlines, Spirit and Frontier. Meanwhile, at Santiago de Chile airport, the upturn in traffic has been increasing since October as international traffic restrictions eased – leading to greater demand for certain long-haul connections in the Americas.

In Japan, domestic traffic has now completely returned to pre-Covid levels and international traffic is bouncing back since regional hygiene restrictions lifted and airlines resumed flights, including to and from South Korea. In Cambodia, traffic remained affected by the low number of flights to and from China, although certain international connections such as Singapore (down by 15%) and Thailand (down by 28%) showed significant growth over the quarter. The easing of travel restrictions in the first quarter of 2023 announced by the Chinese authorities should benefit these Asian airports in the coming months, although the pace of that recovery remains unclear.

1 Excluding traffic from the 13 OMA airports in Mexico, which joined the VINCI Airports network on 8 December 2022.

2 The traffic figures presented here for OMA airports include transit passengers and private aviation, excluding general aviation. These norms align with those used by all airports in the VINCI Airports network but differ from those used by the OMA company for its own communication.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at December 31st, 2022

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





December 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports (excl. OMA) +50.0% -17.3% +50.5% -17.3% x2.1 -27.5% Portugal (ANA) +54% +3.9% +42% +3.6% x2.2 -5.8% United-Kingdom x2.2 -23% x2.2 -21% x4.4 -29% Japan (Kansai Airports) +77% -33% +83% -38% +94% -57% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +23% -13% +31% -10% +87% -24% France +40% -13% +32% -17% +84% -25% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x7.5 -64% x11 -65% x8.8 -80% United States of America +0.6% -15% +6.0 % -9.5% +38% -7.0% Brazil2 -9.3% -13% -6.1% -13% +21% -10% Serbia +75% +13% +69% +1.7% +71% -8.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +14% +6.1% +16% +11% +28% +5.8% Costa Rica +25% +23% +32% +32% +75% +18% VINCI Airports (incl. OMA) +45.7% -14.6% +46.4% -15.0% +96.2% -25.2% Mexico (OMA)3 +21% +12% +21% +8.7% +29% +0.1%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in early 2022.

3 Traffic figures for OMA airports are presented by integrating passengers in transit, private aviation and excluding general aviation. These agreements, which are consistent with those used for all airports in the VINCI Airports network, are different from those used by OMA for its own communication. The thirteen Mexican airports of OMA have joined the VINCI Airports network on 8 December 2022.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)4





December 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports (excl. OMA) +19.2% -13.6% +24.6% -14.3% +56.0% -18.9% Portugal (ANA) +20% +2.5% +24% +1.6% +70% -4.9% United-Kingdom +50% -20% +84% -16% x3.3 -23% Japan (Kansai Airports) +22% -22% +27% -23% +38% -31% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +14% -17% +15% -20% +50% -25% France +11% -21% +9.4% -27% +43% -30% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.0 -62% x3.4 -64% x2.6 -75% United States of America +1.3% -5.8% +1.4% -7.3% +23% -3.8% Brazil5 -4.3% +0.9% -0.2% +2.5% +20% +16% Serbia +29% +5.1% +26% +0.1% +34% -6.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +16% +7.4% +16% +8.6% +15% -0.3% Costa Rica +5.9% +22% +13% +28% +31% +21% VINCI Airports (incl. OMA) +16.8% -12.7% +21.5% -13.7% +48.6% -18.3% Mexico (OMA)6 +3.4% -6.7% +4.1% -9.1% +11% -14%

4 Data at 100% irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

5 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in early 2022.

6 ATM figures for OMA airports are presented by integrating private aviation movements and excluding general aviation ones. These agreements, which are consistent with those used for all airports in the VINCI Airports network, are different from those used by OMA for its own communication. The thirteen Mexican airports of OMA have joined the VINCI Airports network on 8 December 2022.

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 /

2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 7,417 +47% +0.6% 28,262 x2.3 -9.3% Porto (OPO) 100 3,134 +40% +2.7% 12,638 x2.2 -3.6% Faro (FAO) 100 1,581 +35% +0.6% 8,171 x2.5 -9.3% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,032 +44% +37% 4,094 x2.0 +22% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 546 +22% +12% 2,547 +58% +3.4% TOTAL 13,710 +42% +3.6% 55,713 x2.2 -5.8% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 8,132 x2.6 -21% 32,839 x5.3 -29% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,053 +10% -20% 4,819 x2.1 -23% TOTAL 9,185 x2.2 -21% 37,658 x4.4 -29% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 3,379 x3.0 -56% 7,939 x2.6 -75% Itami (ITM) 40 3,698 +43% -13% 11,521 +70% -30% Kobé (UKB) 40 859 +41% -2.1% 2,700 +66% -20% TOTAL 7,936 +83% -38% 22,160 +94% -57% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,301 +31% -10% 18,740 +87% -24% TOTAL 5,301 +31% -10% 18,740 +87% -24% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,218 +38% -18% 8,568 +89% -27% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,376 +26% -14% 5,800 +76% -20% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 172 +25% -7.2% 644 +63% -24% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 31 x2.6 -32% 195 x14 -37% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 22 x6.0 +1.0% 121 x18 -41% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 83 -16% -13% 428 +24% -16% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 53 +25% -48% 188 x2.0 -56% TOTAL 3,957 +32% -17% 15,957 +84% -25%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 /

2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 749 x8.8 -51% 1,971 x7.9 -67% Siem Reap (REP) 70 212 NA -77% 372 NA -91% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 13 x13 -96% 39 x2.3 -98% TOTAL 974 x11 -65% 2,382 x8.8 -80% United States of America Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 687 +3.9% -13% 2,800 +17% -15% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,547 +9.2% -5.2% 5,927 +59% -1.0% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 208 -8.1% -25% 957 +10% -16% TOTAL 2,441 +6.0% -9.5% 9,683 +38% -7.0% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,725 -7.7% -19.0% 6,683 +20% -14% Manaus (MAO) 100 745 -2.7% -9.2% 2,824 +25% -8.1% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 189 -10% +1.9% 746 +12% -1.0% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 103 -0.9% +12% 393 +28% +12% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 104 +1.0% +14% 393 +34% +11% TOTAL 2,908 -6.1% -13% 11,221 +21% -10% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,432 +69% +1.7% 5,610 +71% -8.9% TOTAL 1,432 +69% +1.7% 5,610 +71% -8.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,357 +16% +14% 5,156 +24% +14% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 170 +19% +2.0% 661 +67% -23% Samana (AZS) 100 18 +18% -40% 61 x2.6 -64% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 20 -3.3% -10% 83 +19% -1.8% TOTAL 1,565 +16% +11% 5,960 +28% +5.8% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 346 +32% +32% 1,444 +75% +18% TOTAL 346 +32% +32% 1,444 +75% +18% Total VINCI Airports (excl. OMA) 49,756 +50.5% -17.3% 186,527 x2.1 -27.5%

*MC : Management.Contract

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 /

2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,161 +26% +11% 10,940 +32% -2.2% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 659 +18% +4.7% 2,433 +23% -1.4% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 547 +24% +36% 1,996 +34% +25% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 480 +20% +10% 1,721 +27% +1.5% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 394 +15% +21% 1,466 +31% +24% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 220 +15% -0.2% 835 +25% -4.6% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 183 +14% +0.1% 673 +25% -5.5% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 167 +5.6% -2.1% 627 +20% -1.3% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 151 +15% +0.6% 587 +37% -5.1% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 132 +9.1% +12% 516 +22% +8.7% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 139 +19% -24% 498 +25% -32% Durango (DGO) 29.99 120 -4.3% -20% 479 +8.9% -8.5% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 114 +9.2% -8.6% 434 +17% -8.7% TOTAL 6,465 +21% +8.7% 23,204 +29% +0.1% Total VINCI Airports (incl. OMA) 56,221 +46.4% -15.0% 209,731 +96.2% -25.2%

IV- Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 51,343 +25% -2.3% 198,201 +78% -9.0% Porto (OPO) 100 22,280 +26% -3.9% 90,134 +74% -6.6% Faro (FAO) 100 11,502 +20% +8.3% 55,600 +72% -5.4% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 8,012 +33% +33% 30,765 +66% +18% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,666 +12% +14% 32,661 +30% +11% TOTAL 99,841 +24% +1.6% 407,530 +70% -4.9% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 54,174 x2.2 -14% 213,952 x4.1 -24% Belfast (BFS) 100 8,071 -12% -26% 38,431 +53% -22% TOTAL 62,245 +84% -16% 252,383 x3.3 -23% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 29,161 +47% -43% 93,657 +41% -55% Itami (ITM) 40 34,835 +19% +1.2% 133,666 +43% -3.4% Kobé (UKB) 40 9,022 +7.6% +3.9% 33,270 +18% +6.0% TOTAL 73,018 +27% -23% 260,593 +38% -31% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 31,905 +15% -20% 117,599 +50% -25% TOTAL 31,905 +15% -20% 117,599 +50% -25% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 20,191 +8.3% -29% 84,106 +39% -31% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 10,803 +18% -25% 44,366 +56% -30% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,059 +18% -30% 7,796 +37% -40% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 588 +22% -6.5% 3,534 x3.4 -8.7% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1,153 -0.7% -3.8% 6,535 x2.3 -4.6% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,432 -18% -25% 9,315 +1.0% -16% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,284 -4.5% -41% 4,896 +33% -46% TOTAL 38,431 +9.4% -27% 165,130 +43% -30%





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 7,389 x2.6 -51% 22,323 x2.2 -60% Siem Reap (REP) 70 2,652 x45 -73% 4,773 x30 -88% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 499 x2.8 -89% 1,802 x2.8 -90% TOTAL 10,540 x3.4 -64% 28,898 x2.6 -75% United States of America Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 4,775 -3.7% -17% 19,527 -3.7% -20% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 29,210 +1.8% -6.8% 117,690 +29% -1.8% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,263 +9.4% +13% 9,323 +21% +15% TOTAL 36,248 +1.4% -7.3% 146,540 +23% -3.8% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 18,452 -8.6% -13% 75,815 +12% -3.2% Manaus (MAO) 100 11,083 -7.3% +7.5% 43,639 +11% +18% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 3,435 +33% +74% 14,394 +54% +64% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 2,221 +36% +8.6% 11,076 x2.1 x2.3 Rio Branco (RBR) 100 2,145 +19% +20% 7,982 +16% +24% TOTAL 40,824 -0.2% +2.5% 166,941 +20% +16% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 16,333 +26% +0.1% 65,644 +34% -6.7% TOTAL 16,333 +26% +0.1% 65,644 +34% -6.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 13,109 +19% +15% 47,389 +15% +9.4% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,261 +6.6% +1.4% 4,807 +38% -23% Samana (AZS) 100 177 +4.7% -30% 705 +38% -46% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 2,020 +3.6% -13% 7,435 +1.0% -22% TOTAL 16,595 +16% +8.6% 60,420 +15% -0.3% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 4,064 +13% +28% 16,956 +31% +21% TOTAL 4,064 +13% +28% 16,956 +31% +21% Total VINCI Airports (excl. OMA) 430,044 +24.6% -14.3% 1,688,634 +56.0% -18.9%

*MC : Management.Contract

Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 FY 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 25,049 +16% -7.9% 87,705 +19% -19% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 6,208 +3.4% +4.0% 24,239 +9.3% -2.9% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,601 +7.4% +8.2% 18,014 +20% +3.2% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,469 -6.1% -12% 21,600 +5.0% -14% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,744 -0.8% -2.7% 14,439 +4.5% +9.5% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 3,201 -8.1% -22% 13,035 -0.2% -24% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,556 -14% -18% 10,727 +0.8% -17% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,261 -10% -12% 12,791 +5.6% -15% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,026 +1.8% -16% 8,295 +13% -11% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,187 -0.2% +15% 4,826 +3.9% +13% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 1,894 -6.0% -31% 7,481 -8.7% -32% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,600 -0.6% -22% 10,832 +11% -12% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,215 +6.2% -14% 4,804 +18% -12% TOTAL 63,011 +4.1% -9.1% 238,788 +11% -14% Total VINCI Airports (incl. OMA) 493,055 +21.5% -13.7% 1,927,422 +48.6% -18.3%





