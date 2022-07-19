PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 19 July 2022

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 June 2022

Passenger traffic in Q2 2022 increased threefold o n Q 2 2021 , to 27% below its 2019 level

Momentum in Europe has b een v ery strong since early April ; the degree of recovery is now almost the same as in the Americas ( at 86 % of its 2019 level in June )

Traffic is higher than in 2019 at some airports in the Americas, but remains low in Asia due to scant international travel to and from China





In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in Q2 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

49 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q2 2022, i.e. three times more than in Q2 2021 (and 27% less than in 2019). Traffic continued to recover in Europe as all airlines began resuming flights in early April. Load factors in Europe this June reached 83%, the highest figure since the beginning of the crisis. Traffic in Europe, as a result, is now close to that in the Americas and to its pre-crisis levels (about 14% below them at this point). Performance, in other words, was good notwithstanding the fact that airlines cancelled flights for operational reasons (short-staffing), especially in June, in Europe and to a lesser extent the United States. The figures at some airports are now higher than in 2019 (for instance at Porto and Funchal in Portugal, and in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic).

Traffic in VINCI Airports’ European network continued to climb back to pre-crisis levels as strong demand prompted airlines to restart flights. Traffic at the airports in Portugal hovered very near its pre-crisis level throughout Q2. Traffic at Funchal (Madeira) was buoyed by Ryanair’s decision to set up a new two-aircraft base for the year at the end of March, which pushed Q2 2022 figures 28% higher than in Q2 2019.

Traffic at Gatwick bounced back at the beginning of the quarter, with growth in passenger numbers on flights to and from Spain, Greece and Turkey around the Easter break. This trend continued as airlines gradually increased capacity. For example Vueling (up 35% over the quarter) opened a new two-aircraft base there.

The recovery picked up pace in April and May in Belgrade with new capacity from Turkish Airlines (up 76%) and Wizz Air (up 42%). Wizz Air has also added a new aircraft to its base there.

In France, traffic at Lyon and Nantes increased substantially in April, around the Easter break. Nantes airport saw growth in domestic flights and in travel to and from Spain, with sharp increases in capacity by Volotea (up 36%) and Transavia (up 20%).

Passenger numbers at some airports in Latin America was much higher than before the pandemic, confirming these destinations’ appeal among North American travellers. This is the case for example at Guanacaste airport in Costa Rica, which saw all-time-high passenger numbers (32% more than in 2019), essentially due to additional shoulder-season flights to and from the United States. Traffic at the airports in the Dominican Republic rose on flights to and from the United States and Spain, and remained above its 2019 levels throughout the quarter (+5% higher overall).

In Brazil, passenger traffic adjusted for Avianca Brazil’s bankruptcy in 2019 continues to grow, principally on the back of Gol’s new flights and the gradual resumption of transatlantic flights.

In Asia, traffic at Phnom Penh is increasing as flights to and from Thailand and Singapore are gradually restarting, but is still hampered by the lack of international flights to and from China – like the other airports in Cambodia. In Japan, Kansai Airports is seeing an increase in domestic flights whereas international traffic remains low due to the ongoing restrictions on international travel in Japan and China.

About VINCI Airports

The world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates more than 50 airports in 11 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Thanks to its expertise as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by providing its investment capacity and its know-how in optimizing operational performance, modernizing infrastructures and managing their operations and environmental transition. VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have committed to a global international environmental strategy in 2016, to achieve the goal of net zero emission across its entire network by 2050.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com

@VINCIAirports

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 June 2022

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





June 2022 Q2 2022 YTD June 2022 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports x2.7 -24.9% x3.4 -27.0% x3.2 -35.7% Portugal (ANA) x2.9 -2.9% x4.1 -4.4% x4.6 -13% United-Kingdom x9.7 -23% x14.1 -25% x15.2 -39% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.5 -62% x2.3 -64% +99% -68% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.6 -26% x3.3 -27% x2.6 -31% France x2.3 -23% x3.5 -23% x3.5 -31% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x8.9 -78% x8.0 -83% x4.9 -89% United States of America +18% -7.4% +52% -4.8% +84% -7.6% Brazil2 +31% -3.8% +66% -2.3% +52% -7.6% Serbia +73% -10% x2.2 -12% x2.3 -18% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +18% +6.6% +27% +5.0% +47% -0.7% Costa Rica +36% +33% +75% +32% x2.3 +7.8%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in 2022 (start of operations in January/February 2022).

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





June 2022 Q2 2022 YTD June 2022 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports +73.4% -16.1% +97.8% -17.5% +95.3% -23.4% Portugal (ANA) +81% -3.3% x2.4 -4.1% x2.6 -10% United-Kingdom x5.9 -17% x8.3 -18% x7.9 -33% Japan (Kansai Airports) +53% -31% +43% -33% +47% -36% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +84% -26% x2.2 -26% +92% -28% France +52% -29% +98% -29% x2.0 -32% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.4 -75% x2.3 -78% +98% -82% United States of America +18% -3.5% +32% -3.7% +44% -2.5% Brazil2 +35% +34% +46% +31% +34% +22% Serbia +35% -4.0% +49% -8.8% +58% -12% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +5.6% +2.0% +9.3% -0.6% +18% -4.3% Costa Rica +18% +24% +26% +26% +50% +18%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in 2022 (start of operations in January/February 2022).

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 YTD June 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 7,618 x4.3 -8.9% 12,136 x4.8 -17% Porto (OPO) 100 3,572 x3.9 +0.7% 5,523 x4.4 -10% Faro (FAO) 100 2,705 x5.2 -8.6% 3,467 x6.0 -13% Madeira 100 1,148 x3.5 +28% 1,774 x4.0 +8.8% Azores 100 682 x2.1 -0.4% 1,019 x2.3 -6.7% TOTAL 15,725 x4.1 -4.4% 23,919 x4.6 -13% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 9,327 x22.5 -26% 13,137 x23.1 -41% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,382 x4.0 -22% 2,273 x5.1 -27% TOTAL 10,710 x14.1 -25% 15,410 x15.2 -39% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 1,470 x2.9 -82% 2,534 x2.5 -84% Itami (ITM) 40 2,636 x2.2 -34% 4,649 +86% -41% Kobé (UKB) 40 596 97% -25% 1,021 +70% -35% TOTAL 4,702 x2.3 -64% 8,204 +99% -68% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 4,113 x3.3 -27% 8,732 x2.6 -31% TOTAL 4,113 x3.3 -27% 8,732 x2.6 -31% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,257 +22% +14% 2,401 +39% +13% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 140 +69% -29% 332 x2.3 -39% Samana (AZS) 100 10 x12.3 -71% 28 x20.3 -73% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 21 +27% +0.4% 41 +34% +4.3% TOTAL 1,428 +27% +5.0% 2,801 +47% -0.7% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,393 x2.2 -12% 2,136 x2.3 -18% TOTAL 1,393 x2.2 -12% 2,136 x2.3 -18%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 YTD June 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,381 x3.7 -24% 3,833 x3.5 -33% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,717 x3.4 -19% 2,572 x3.4 -24% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 178 x2.9 -26% 294 x2.8 -30% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 121 +89% -18% 187 +83% -26% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 51 x3.3 -59% 91 x3.2 -58% TOTAL 4,497 x3.5 -23% 7,246 x3.5 -31% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,512 +78% +0.3% 3,339 +50% -10% Manaus (MAO) 100 610 +53% -11% 1,339 +60% -7.2% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 170 +33% -2.1% 376 +35% -0.7% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 89 +66% +8.7% 189 +54% +13% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 78 +68% +3.1% 185 +72% +7.2% TOTAL 2,505 +66% -2.3% 5,519 +52% -7.6% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 383 +75% +32% 797 x2.3 +7.8% TOTAL 383 +75% +32% 797 x2.3 +7.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 424 x7.9 -71% 598 x4.9 -80% Siem Reap (REP) 70 42 NA -95% 60 NA -97% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 9 NA -98% 13 NA -98% TOTAL 475 x8.0 -83% 670 x4.9 -89% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 779 +17% -17% 1,456 +34% -15% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,564 x2.0 +3.9% 2,735 x2.6 -0.0% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 257 -1.7% -9.8% 473 +22% -22% TOTAL 2,600 +52% -4.8% 4,664 +84% -7.6%





Total VINCI Airports 48,531 x3.4 -27.0% 80,100 x3.2 -35.7%

*MC : Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements per airport







Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 YTD June 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 52,017 x2.4 -8.6% 90,323 x2.8 -13% Porto (OPO) 100 24,673 x2.5 -2.1% 40,848 x2.7 -10% Faro (FAO) 100 17,807 x2.8 -7.3% 24,112 x3.3 -8.8% Madeira 100 8,285 x2.3 +22% 13,706 x2.4 +7.1% Azores 100 8,749 +43% +7.0% 14,153 +42% +3.7% TOTAL 111,574 x2.4 -4.1% 183,209 x2.6 -9.7% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 61,816 x13.6 -18% 89,143 x13.3 -35% Belfast (BFS) 100 10,864 x2.6 -19% 19,148 x2.7 -23% TOTAL 72,680 x8.3 -18% 108,291 x7.9 -33% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 21,327 +41% -59% 39,778 +38% -61% Itami (ITM) 40 33,510 +52% -2.4% 63,451 +60% -7.3% Kobé (UKB) 40 7,901 +18% +5.1% 15,289 +25% +4.6% TOTAL 62,738 +43% -33% 118,518 +47% -36% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 26,242 x2.2 -26% 56,546 +92% -28% TOTAL 26,242 x2.2 -26% 56,546 +92% -28% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,410 +9.2% +9.8% 22,507 +18% +9.2% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,005 +42% -31% 2,450 +61% -35% Samana (AZS) 100 154 +31% -50% 366 +60% -54% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,809 -2.0% -22% 3,588 +0.5% -27% TOTAL 14,392 +9.3% -0.6% 28,931 +18% -4.3% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 16,488 +49% -8.8% 27,703 +58% -12% TOTAL 16,488 +49% -8.8% 27,703 +58% -12%







Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 YTD June 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 23,458 +99% -28% 40,627 +90% -34% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 12,842 x2.5 -30% 20,328 x2.4 -34% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,031 +72% -44% 3,603 +69% -46% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 2,831 +28% -13% 3,993 +27% -18% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,196 +50% -52% 2,600 +66% -45% TOTAL 44,759 +98% -29% 81,534 x2.0 -32% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 17,929 +40% +11% 38,411 +29% +2.9% Manaus (MAO) 100 10,452 +31% +24% 21,501 +27% +25% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 4,142 +91% +92% 7,290 +67% +56% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 3,014 x2.6 x4.0 5,221 x2.2 x3.3 Rio Branco (RBR) 100 1,873 +18% +25% 3,646 +11% +20% TOTAL 40,939 +46% +31% 82,485 +34% +22% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 4,256 +26% +26% 9,526 +50% +18% TOTAL 4,256 +26% +26% 9,526 +50% +18% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 5,016 x2.1 -62% 8,406 +84% -69% Siem Reap (REP) 70 497 NA -95% 798 NA -96% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 427 NA -90% 779 NA -90% TOTAL 5,940 x2.3 -78% 9,983 +98% -82% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5,236 -6.5% -26% 10,339 -0.7% -20% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 30,089 +45% +0.2% 57,135 +59% +1.3% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,345 +7.5% +15% 4,272 +25% +0.1% TOTAL 37,670 +32% -3.7% 71,746 +44% -2.5%





Total VINCI Airports 437,678 +97.8% -17.5% 778,472 +95.3% -23.4%





*MC : Management Contract

PRESS CONTACT

+33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment