    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
83.92 EUR   +1.11%
12:02pVinci's Q3 Airport Traffic Soars 85%, Nears Pre-pandemic Level
MT
11:46aVINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2022
AQ
11:46aVINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2022
GL
VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2022

10/13/2022 | 11:45am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 13 October 2022

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2022

  • Passenger traffic in Q3 2022 is 85% higher than in Q3 2021; the gap compared to 2019 has narrowed to 22%, i.e. 5 points better than in Q2 2022
  • Traffic was vigorous this summer in Europe, where operational disruptions remained limited in the Group’s airports, and at the Central American and Caribbean airports, where traffic is now higher than in 2019
  • Traffic growth in Asia remains limited but may pick up faster this winter with the gradual easing of restrictions in several countries.

In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in Q3 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

Over 56 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q3 2022, i.e. 85% more than in Q3 2021 (and 22% less than in 2019). Tourism and VFR travel are back at their 2019 levels. The momentum at European airports is now stronger than that in the other regions, as a result of faster recovery and significantly higher load factors on flights than in other regions (the average load factor is 85%). The airports in Central America and the Caribbean are consolidating the market shares they gained during the crisis and handled all-time-high numbers of passengers in Q3 2022. The expected easing of travel restrictions in Asia should help international traffic in that region to pick up this winter season.

Traffic continued to recover this summer in Europe, backed by strong demand and notwithstanding the operational issues that some airlines faced.

The airports in Portugal attracted over 18 million passengers this summer, i.e. practically as many as in summer 2019. Traffic at Porto (up 2%) and Funchal on Madeira Island (up 31%) was even higher than in summer 2019. Traffic at London Gatwick continued to climb back to pre-crisis levels. Operational disruptions were limited despite the steep increase in traffic. Many airlines, notably including low-cost ones, had decided to step up their capacity at Gatwick this summer (easyJet added 3%, Vueling added 58%, Wizz increased it 4.7-fold). Plans to add capacity on long-haul international flights (by British Airways, Norse Atlantic, Emirates, Delta Airlines and Bamboo Airways) should support traffic growth over the coming months. Traffic at Belgrade airport hovered very close to its pre-crisis levels, particularly due to flights out of Europe (e.g. Turkey, up 43%). In France, traffic at Nantes and Lyon continued to grow, with buoyant demand for flights to several international destinations including Greece (up 1.8% at Lyon, up 5.7% at Nantes) and Turkey (up 24% at Lyon), even though the figures were affected by cuts in capacity on some domestic lines.

Traffic at the airports in the Dominican Republic remained above the levels it had reached in 2019, thanks to strong demand for flights to and from the United States and Spain (up 9.6% and up 39% respectively). Traffic is growing very sharply at Dominican airports: 22 new lines have started up or will start up in 2022, and Arajet, a new airline based in Santo Domingo, has started operations. Traffic at Guanacaste in Costa Rica also continued to rise in Q3 and is now substantially higher than in 2019 (up 41% in September).

Traffic at airports in Asia is still behind that in other regions, but could increase over the coming months when travel restrictions are relaxed in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In Japan, domestic traffic in Q3 was about 20% below its 2019 level and international traffic remained soft. With the lifting of all restrictions on incoming travel in Japan from 11 October, many airlines (including ANA, JAL and Air Asia) have already announced that they will increase capacity in the next few months. Traffic at the airports in Cambodia grew slightly on the back of flights to and from Thailand (down 40%) and Singapore (down 16%) but is still lagging, traffic to and from China remaining low.

About VINCI Airports
The world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates more than 50 airports in 11 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Thanks to its expertise as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by providing its investment capacity and its know-how in optimizing operational performance, modernizing infrastructures and managing their operations and environmental transition. VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have committed to a global international environmental strategy in 2016, to achieve the goal of net zero emission across its entire network by 2050.
www.vinci-airports.com
@VINCIAirports
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 September 2022

I-  Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

  September Q3 YTD September
  % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019
VINCI Airports +75.4% -21.0% +85.1% -21.9% x2.4 -30.7%
Portugal (ANA) +64% -1.3% +81% -1.9% x2.8 -8.5%
United-Kingdom x3.0 -17% x3.8 -18% x6.3 -31%
Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -55% x2.0 -56% x2.0 -64%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +50% -22% +78% -23% x2.2 -28%
France +38% -22% +32% -23% x2.1 -28%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x16 -72% x16 -74% x7.8 -84%
United States of America +28% +3.1% +19% -3.8% +54% -6.0%
Brazil2 +1.8% -12% +11% -11% +35% -8.8%
Serbia +51% -6.4% +34% -4.8% +71% -12%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +13% +15% +14% +33% +4.0%
Costa Rica +46% +41% +35% +35% +94% +14%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in 2022 (start of operations in January/February 2022).

II-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

  September Q3 YTD September
  % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019
VINCI Airports +38.0% -14.4% +42.1% -14.9% +70.8% -20.4%
Portugal (ANA) +37% -1.8% +39% -2.4% +93% -6.9%
United-Kingdom x2.4 -12% x2.8 -13% x4.4 -26%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +32% -30% +38% -29% +43% -34%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +20% -25% +39% -24% +70% -27%
France +19% -27% +12% -28% +58% -30%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.1 -69% x2.9 -70% x2.3 -78%
United States of America +17% +4.9% +16% -1.0% +32% -2.1%
Brazil2 +13% +17% +20% +18% +29% +20%
Serbia +25% -3.3% +18% -3.6% +37% -8.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.4% -5.0% +8.0% -1.2% +14% -3.3%
Costa Rica +12% +23% +12% +23% +38% +19%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network in 2022 (start of operations in January/February 2022).

III-      Passenger numbers by airport

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019 		YTD September 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019
Portugal (ANA) of which              
Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,709 +91% -5.2% 20,845 x2.9 -12%
Porto (OPO) 100 3,980 +70% +2.1% 9,503 x2.6 -5.5%
Faro (FAO) 100 3,124 x2.0 -9.8% 6,590 x3.1 -11%
Madeira 100 1,289 +49% +31% 3,062 x2.3 +17%
Azores 100 981 +37% +11% 2,000 +71% +1.2%
TOTAL   18,083 +81% -1.9% 42,003 x2.8 -8.5%
United Kingdom              
Gatwick (LGW) 50 11,570 x4.5 -18% 24,706 x7.9 -32%
Belfast (BFS) 100 1,493 +60% -20% 3,767 x2.7 -24%
TOTAL   13,063 x3.8 -18% 28,473 x6.3 -31%
Japan (Kansai Airports)              
Kansai (KIX) 40 2,017 x2.2 -75% 4,551 x2.4 -81%
Itami (ITM) 40 3,122 +88% -29% 7,771 +87% -37%
Kobé (UKB) 40 821 +98% -10% 1,842 +81% -26%
TOTAL   5,960 x2.0 -56% 14,165 x2.0 -64%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)              
Santiago (SCL) 40 4,704 +78% -23% 13,436 x2.2 -28%
TOTAL   4,704 +78% -23% 13,436 x2.2 -28%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which              
Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,398 +11% +17% 3,799 +27% +14%
Puerto Plata (POP) 100 159 +52% +5.3% 491 +95% -29%
Samana (AZS) 100 15 x2.3 -58% 42 x5.4 -69%
La Isabela (JBQ) 100 22 +21% -4.0% 63 +29% +1.2%
TOTAL   1,594 +15% +14% 4,395 +33% +4.0%
Serbia              
Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,035 +34% -4.8% 4,177 +71% -12%
TOTAL   2,035 +34% -4.8% 4,177 +71% -12%


 

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019 		YTD September 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019
France of which              
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,518 +38% -25% 6,350 x2.2 -30%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,852 +27% -18% 4,425 x2.0 -21%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 178 +18% -28% 472 +84% -29%
Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 158 +8.9% -0.7% 345 +40% -16%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 44 x2.0 -61% 135 x2.7 -59%
TOTAL   4,753 +32% -23% 11,999 x2.1 -28%
Brazil of which              
Salvador (SSA) 100 1,618 +8.6% -16% 4,957 +33% -12%
Manaus (MAO) 100 740 +13% -8.6% 2,079 +39% -7.7%
Porto Velho (PVH) 100 181 +3.1% -4.4% 557 +23% -2.0%
Boa Vista (BVB) 100 101 +25% +10% 290 +43% +12%
Rio Branco (RBR) 100 105 +26% +15% 289 +51% +10%
TOTAL   2,794 +11% -11% 8,313 +35% -8.8%
Costa Rica              
Guanacaste (LIR) 45 301 +35% +35% 1,098 +94% +14%
TOTAL   301 +35% +35% 1,098 +94% +14%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)              
Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 624 x14 -58% 1,222 x7.4 -73%
Siem Reap (REP) 70 100 NA -87% 160 NA -95%
Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 14 x15 -98% 26 +62% -98%
TOTAL   738 x16 -74% 1,408 x7.8 -84%
United States of America of which              
Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 657 +2.1% -17% 2,113 +22% -16%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,629 +29% +0.8% 4,386 +89% +0.8%
Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 276 +9.6% +9.5% 749 +17% -13%
 TOTAL   2,562 +19% -3.8% 7,248 +54% -6.0%


Total VINCI Airports   56,587 +85.1% -21.9% 136,715 x2.4 -30.7%

*MC : Management Contract

IV-      Commercial movements by airport


Commercial flights (ATM) 		VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019 		YTD September 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019
Portugal (ANA) of which              
Lisbon (LIS) 100 56,535 +46% -7.0% 146,858 x2.1 -11%
Porto (OPO) 100 27,006 +42% -2.7% 67,854 +99% -7.5%
Faro (FAO) 100 19,986 +30% -8.1% 44,098 +94% -8.4%
Madeira 100 9,047 +32% +25% 22,753 +82% +14%
Azores 100 11,842 +27% +18% 25,995 +35% +9.9%
TOTAL   124,480 +39% -2.4% 307,689 +93% -6.9%
United Kingdom              
Gatwick (LGW) 50 70,635 x3.4 -13% 159,778 x5.9 -27%
Belfast (BFS) 100 11,212 +25% -17% 30,360 +89% -21%
TOTAL   81,847 x2.8 -13% 190,138 x4.4 -26%
Japan (Kansai Airports)              
Kansai (KIX) 40 24,700 +36% -54% 64,478 +38% -59%
Itami (ITM) 40 35,380 +45% -0.5% 98,831 +54% -5.0%
Kobé (UKB) 40 8,959 +19% +11% 24,248 +23% +6.8%
TOTAL   69,039 +38% -29% 187,557 +43% -34%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)              
Santiago (SCL) 40 29,148 +39% -24% 85,694 +70% -27%
TOTAL   29,148 +39% -24% 85,694 +70% -27%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which              
Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,773 +6.7% +4.3% 34,280 +14% +7.5%
Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,096 +42% -6.0% 3,546 +54% -29%
Samana (AZS) 100 162 +45% -39% 528 +55% -50%
La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,827 -0.8% -20% 5,415 +0.1% -25%
TOTAL   14,894 +8.0% -1.2% 43,825 +14% -3.3%
Serbia              
Belgrad (BEG) 100 21,608 +18% -3.6% 49,311 +37% -8.8%
TOTAL   21,608 +18% -3.6% 49,311 +37% -8.8%


 


Commercial flights (ATM) 		VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019 		YTD September 2022 % change
2022 / 2021 		% change
2022 / 2019
France of which              
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 23,288 +14% -28% 63,915 +53% -32%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 13,235 +20% -27% 33,563 +74% -31%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,134 +17% -38% 5,737 +45% -43%
Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 3,890 -10% -9.5% 7,883 +5.3% -14%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,012 +30% -54% 3,612 +54% -48%
TOTAL   45,177 +12% -28% 126,711 +58% -30%
Brazil of which              
Salvador (SSA) 100 18,952 +7.8% -4.1% 57,363 +21% +0.5%
Manaus (MAO) 100 11,055 +5.5% +15% 32,556 +19% +21%
Porto Velho (PVH) 100 3,669 +53% +74% 10,959 +62% +61%
Boa Vista (BVB) 100 3,634 x3.0 x2.9 8,855 x2.4 x3.1
Rio Branco (RBR) 100 2,191 +20% +33% 5,837 +15% +25%
TOTAL   43,632 +20% +18% 126,117 +29% +20%
Costa Rica              
Guanacaste (LIR) 45 3,366 +12% +23% 12,892 +38% +19%
TOTAL   3,366 +12% +23% 12,892 +38% +19%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)              
Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 6,528 x2.4 -53% 14,934 x2.0 -64%
Siem Reap (REP) 70 1,323 x30 -85% 2,121 x21 -93%
Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 524 x8.3 -91% 1,303 x2.7 -90%
TOTAL   8,375 x2.9 -70% 18,358 x2.3 -78%
United States of America of which              
Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 4,413 -9.9% -23% 14,752 -3.6% -21%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 32,020 +20% -0.1% 88,956 +42% +0.6%
Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,788 +26% +52% 7,060 +25% +16%
TOTAL   39,221 +16% -1.0% 110,768 +32% -2.1%


Total VINCI Airports   480,787 +42.1% -14.9% 1,259,060 +70.8% -20.4%

*MC : Management Contract

PRESS CONTACT
+33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

 


 


 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
