  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  VINCI
  News
  Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
94.77 EUR   -0.62%
94.77 EUR   -0.62%
Vinci's August Airport Passenger Traffic Soars 76%
MT
11:46aVINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2022
GL
11:45aVINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2022
AQ
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2022

09/14/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Nanterre, 14 September 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2022

I-      Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

  August YTD at the end of August (8 months)
  % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019
VINCI Autoroutes -2.7%  -0.7% +10.7% +2.2%
Light vehicles -3.3% -1.7% +12.0% +1.8%
Heavy vehicles +3.7% +11.5% +3.3% +5.1%

In contrast to July, light vehicle traffic was unfavourably impacted by calendar effects in August 2022 compared to August 2019. These same effects, on the other hand, buoyed heavy vehicle traffic.

Over the first eight months of the year, light as well as heavy vehicle traffic increased compared to 2019.

II-      Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

  August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)
  % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019
VINCI Airports +76.1% -22.2% x2.6 -31.9%
Portugal (ANA) +64% -2.4% x3.1 -9.5%
United-Kingdom x3.4 -17% x7.7 -33%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +94% -55% +96% -65%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +75% -24% x2.4 -29%
France +21% -23% x2.3 -29%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x18 -74% x7.0 -85%
United States of America +24% -6.1% +58% -6.9%
Brazil2 +17% -10% +40% -8.4%
Serbia +24% -5.2% +76% -13%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +19% +17% +36% +3.1%
Costa Rica +37% +35% +98% +13%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.
2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

In line with the trend in previous months, traffic continued to recover in August at practically all airports of the network.

Traffic climbing back to levels similar to those in 2019 was confirmed at several airports, notably in Portugal, Serbia and the Americas.

III-      Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

  August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)
  % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019
VINCI Airports +38.9% -14.4% +76.6% -21.2%
Portugal (ANA) +33% -2.7% x2.1 -7.6%
United-Kingdom x2.5 -13% x5.1 -28%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +35% -28% +45% -34%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +41% -24% +79% -27%
France +6.8% -27% +66% -31%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.0 -69% x2.2 -79%
United States of America +19% -1.6% +34% -3.4%
Brazil4 +21% +17% +31% +21%
Serbia +14% -4.6% +39% -9.6%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +13% +4.3% +16% -3.1%
Costa Rica +14% +21% +40% +19%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.
4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment


