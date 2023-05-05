VINCI : Communique AMF CP. CP23898451

EUR 500,000,000 3.375 per cent. Notes due 4 February 2025 (the Notes)
Issued by: VINCI (the Issuer)
Lead Manager
CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 12 July 2022 which received the approval number 22-297 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 12 July 2022 (the "Base Prospectus"), the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 30 August 2022 which received the approval number 22-363 from the AMF on 30 August 2022, the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 5 October 2022 which received the approval number 22-411 from the AMF on 5 October 2022, the third supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 8 November 2022 which received the approval number 22-435 from the AMF on 8 November 2022, the fourth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 9 January 2023 which received the approval number 23-009 from the AMF on 9 January 2023, the fifth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 28 March 2023 which received the approval number 23-087 from the AMF on 28 March 2023 and the sixth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2023 which received the approval number 23-136 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the prospectus regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended from time to time) (the "Prospectus Regulation").. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the Final Terms and the supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at the registered office of the Issuer during normal business hours and on the websites of (a) the Autorité des marchés financiers(www.amf-france.org)and (b) the Issuer (www.vinci.com) and copies may be obtained free of charge from VINCI, 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre, France.
(i) Series Number:
Tranche Number:
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:
Series:
Tranche:
Issue Price:
Specified Denomination(s):
(i) Issue Date:
Interest Commencement Date:
Maturity Date:
Extended Maturity Date:
Interest Basis:
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Change of Interest Basis:
Put/Call Options:
22
1
"€" or "EUR"
€500,000,000
€500,000,000
99.734 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount €100,000
4 May 2023
Issue Date
4 February 2025
Not Applicable
3.375 per cent. Fixed Rate
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
13.
Make-whole Redemption:
Not Applicable
14.
(i) Status of the Notes:
Unsubordinated Notes
Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:
Authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 8 February 2023 and decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer dated 26 April 2023.
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
15. Fixed Rate Note Provisions:
Applicable
(i) Rate of Interest:
3.375 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each
Interest Payment Date
Interest Payment Date(s):
Fixed Coupon Amount:
Broken Amount(s):
4 February in each year
€3,375 per €100,000 in Nominal Amount
€2,552.05 per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 4 February 2024
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual - ICMA
(vi)
Determination Dates:
4 February in each year
16. Floating Rate Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
17. Inverse Floating Rate Note
Provisions:
Not Applicable
19.
Fixed/Floating Rate Notes
Provisions:
Not Applicable
20.
Zero Coupon Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
21.
Inflation Linked Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
22.
Dual Currency Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
23.
Call Option:
Not Applicable
24.
Residual Maturity Call Option:
Not Applicable
25.
Acquisition Event Call Option:
Not Applicable
26.
Make-whole Redemption:
Not Applicable
27. Squeeze Out Option:
Not Applicable
28.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
29.
Final Redemption Amount of each
Note:
€100,000 per Note
30.
Inflation Linked Notes -
Provisions relating to the Final
Redemption Amount:
Not Applicable
31.
Redemption by Instalments:
Not Applicable
32.
Early Redemption Amount:
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
redemption for taxation reasons (Condition 6(g)), for illegality (Condition 6(j)) or on
event of default
(Condition
9):
Condition 6 (f)(iii)(A) applies
(ii)
Redemption
for
taxation
reasons on days other than
Interest Payment Dates:
No
(iii)
Inflation Linked
Notes
-
Provisions relating to the Early
Redemption Amount(s):
Not Applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
33. Form of Notes:
(i) Form of Dematerialised Notes:
Registration Agent:
Temporary Global Certificate:
Possibility to request identification information of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
Redenomination, renominalisation and reconventioning provisions:
Consolidation provisions:
Masse:
Dematerialised Notes
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Applicable
TARGET 2
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
The Representative shall be:
MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 33, rue Anna Jacquin
92100 Boulogne Billancourt France
Represented by its Chairman
The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of €800 (VAT excluded), payable in full on the Issue Date.
The Representative will exercise its duty until its dissolution, resignation or termination of its duty by a general assembly of Noteholders or until it becomes unable to act. Its appointment shall automatically cease on the Maturity Date, or total redemption prior to the Maturity
