  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:20:05 2023-05-05 am EDT
108.58 EUR    0.00%
04:49aVinci : Communique AMF CP. CP23898451
PU
04/28Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan
GL
04/28VINCI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
VINCI : Communique AMF CP. CP23898451

05/05/2023 | 04:49am EDT
Final Terms dated 2 May 2023

VINCI

Euro 12,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

for the issue of Notes

SERIES NO: 22

TRANCHE NO: 1

EUR 500,000,000 3.375 per cent. Notes due 4 February 2025 (the Notes)

Issued by: VINCI (the Issuer)

Lead Manager

CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU as amended ("MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document

required by the PRIIPs Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 12 July 2022 which received the approval number 22-297 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 12 July 2022 (the "Base Prospectus"), the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 30 August 2022 which received the approval number 22-363 from the AMF on 30 August 2022, the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 5 October 2022 which received the approval number 22-411 from the AMF on 5 October 2022, the third supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 8 November 2022 which received the approval number 22-435 from the AMF on 8 November 2022, the fourth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 9 January 2023 which received the approval number 23-009 from the AMF on 9 January 2023, the fifth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 28 March 2023 which received the approval number 23-087 from the AMF on 28 March 2023 and the sixth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 April 2023 which received the approval number 23-136 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the prospectus regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended from time to time) (the "Prospectus Regulation").. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the Final Terms and the supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at the registered office of the Issuer during normal business hours and on the websites of (a) the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org)and (b) the Issuer (www.vinci.com) and copies may be obtained free of charge from VINCI, 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre, France.

  1. (i) Series Number:
    1. Tranche Number:
  3. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  4. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  6. Issue Price:
  7. Specified Denomination(s):
  8. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  10. Maturity Date:
  11. Extended Maturity Date:
  12. Interest Basis:
  13. Redemption/Payment Basis:
  14. Change of Interest Basis:
  15. Put/Call Options:

22

1

"" or "EUR"

500,000,000

500,000,000

99.734 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 100,000

4 May 2023

Issue Date

4 February 2025

Not Applicable

3.375 per cent. Fixed Rate

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

13.

Make-whole Redemption:

Not Applicable

14.

(i) Status of the Notes:

Unsubordinated Notes

  1. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 8 February 2023 and decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer dated 26 April 2023.

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

15. Fixed Rate Note Provisions:

Applicable

(i) Rate of Interest:

3.375 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date

  1. Interest Payment Date(s):
  2. Fixed Coupon Amount:
  3. Broken Amount(s):

4 February in each year

3,375 per 100,000 in Nominal Amount

2,552.05 per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 4 February 2024

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual - ICMA

(vi)

Determination Dates:

4 February in each year

16. Floating Rate Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

17. Inverse Floating Rate Note

Provisions:

Not Applicable

19.

Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

Provisions:

Not Applicable

20.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

21.

Inflation Linked Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

22.

Dual Currency Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

23.

Call Option:

Not Applicable

24.

Residual Maturity Call Option:

Not Applicable

25.

Acquisition Event Call Option:

Not Applicable

26.

Make-whole Redemption:

Not Applicable

27. Squeeze Out Option:

Not Applicable

28.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

29.

Final Redemption Amount of each

Note:

100,000 per Note

30.

Inflation Linked Notes -

Provisions relating to the Final

Redemption Amount:

Not Applicable

31.

Redemption by Instalments:

Not Applicable

32.

Early Redemption Amount:

  1. Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on
    redemption for taxation reasons (Condition 6(g)), for illegality (Condition 6(j)) or on
    event of default

(Condition

9):

Condition 6 (f)(iii)(A) applies

(ii)

Redemption

for

taxation

reasons on days other than

Interest Payment Dates:

No

(iii)

Inflation Linked

Notes

-

Provisions relating to the Early

Redemption Amount(s):

Not Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

33. Form of Notes:

(i) Form of Dematerialised Notes:

    1. Registration Agent:
    2. Temporary Global Certificate:
  2. Possibility to request identification information of the Noteholders as provided by Condition 1(a)(i):
  3. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
  4. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  5. Redenomination, renominalisation and reconventioning provisions:
  6. Consolidation provisions:
  7. Masse:

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

TARGET 2

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

The Representative shall be:

MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 33, rue Anna Jacquin

92100 Boulogne Billancourt France

Represented by its Chairman

The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of 800 (VAT excluded), payable in full on the Issue Date.

The Representative will exercise its duty until its dissolution, resignation or termination of its duty by a general assembly of Noteholders or until it becomes unable to act. Its appointment shall automatically cease on the Maturity Date, or total redemption prior to the Maturity

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
