  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:32 2023-04-06 am EDT
107.16 EUR   +1.42%
09:55aVinci : Construction of the infrastructure of the Sud-Vienne - Nord-Charente wind farm
PU
04/05VINCI : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/04Vinci : A record-breaking slide on the High Speed 2 project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINCI : Construction of the infrastructure of the Sud-Vienne - Nord-Charente wind farm

04/07/2023 | 09:55am EDT
7 April 2023 - New contracts - France

Omexom RE Wind (VINCI Energies), leader of the joint venture comprising Eurovia's Niort office and Menard (both VINCI Construction), has been awarded the construction of the infrastructure for the Sud-Vienne - Nord-Charente wind farm (central France).

The contract covers the creation of the foundations, all the electrical works and the creation of 50,000 m2 of roadways and platforms, and ground reinforcement. These works will pave the way for the installation of 17 Vestas turbines, of the V110 type, with a unit capacity of 2.2 MW.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
04/03VINCI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/28Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 27th to March 27th, 2023
GL
03/28Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 27th to March 27th, 2023
GL
03/27Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 20th to March 24th, 2023
GL
03/27Lower French Unemployment Boosts Stocks at Midday
MT
03/27Vinci Unit Secures AU$385 Million Government Contracts in Australia
MT
03/27VINCI awarded two new major road links projects in New South Wales, Australia
GL
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
Financials
Sales 2023 64 508 M 70 446 M 70 446 M
Net income 2023 4 493 M 4 906 M 4 906 M
Net Debt 2023 17 870 M 19 515 M 19 515 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 60 281 M 65 830 M 65 830 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 107,16 €
Average target price 121,65 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI14.87%65 830
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.03%39 037
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.52%37 264
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%26 297
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.11.67%22 915
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED27.47%22 492
