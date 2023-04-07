VINCI : Construction of the infrastructure of the Sud-Vienne - Nord-Charente wind farm

7 April 2023 - New contracts - France

Omexom RE Wind (VINCI Energies), leader of the joint venture comprising Eurovia's Niort office and Menard (both VINCI Construction), has been awarded the construction of the infrastructure for the Sud-Vienne - Nord-Charente wind farm (central France).

The contract covers the creation of the foundations, all the electrical works and the creation of 50,000 m2 of roadways and platforms, and ground reinforcement. These works will pave the way for the installation of 17 Vestas turbines, of the V110 type, with a unit capacity of 2.2 MW.