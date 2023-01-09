Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:38 2023-01-09 am EST
99.16 EUR   +0.69%
03:59aVinci : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge
PU
01/05VINCI Energies to Purchase Norwegian Infrastructure Group Otera
MT
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINCI : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge

01/09/2023 | 03:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

9 January 2023 - New contracts - France

The Nantes Metropolis has awarded a joint venture composed of GTM Ouest, leader, and, notably, Dodin Campenon Bernard, Freyssinet, Botte Fondations and Eurovia's Nantes office (all VINCI Construction) and Citeos (VINCI Energies) the design-build contract for the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge over the Loire River.

It will reconnect the city of Nantes (west of France) with its river, which offers a wide range of experiences with its belvedere, various footbridges, openings through gratings, landscaped surroundings, vast public square and calmed traffic. The new bridge will rest on the existing structure, which will be considerably extended towards the west. It is being designed and dimensioned (up to 61 m in width at the Quai de la Fosse end as against 18 m currently) to carry road traffic, soft mobility lanes and future tram lines serving the university hospital, on the Island of Nantes. The old and the new structures will be combined by lowering the deck of the current bridge. The works should be starting in the second half of 2024, with handover scheduled for 2027.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 08:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VINCI
03:59aVinci : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge
PU
01/05VINCI Energies to Purchase Norwegian Infrastructure Group Otera
MT
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
GL
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
GL
01/05VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway
AQ
01/03Vinci : Pouring low-carbon concrete at Ouagadougou-Donsin Airport
PU
01/03Implementation of the share buyback programme
GL
01/03Vinci Launches EUR250 Million Share Buyback
MT
01/03Vinci : Implementation of the share buyback programme
PU
2022Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of i..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 965 M 63 643 M 63 643 M
Net income 2022 4 120 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net Debt 2022 18 807 M 19 960 M 19 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 55 503 M 58 908 M 58 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 98,48 €
Average target price 112,29 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI5.56%58 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.00%35 567
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.66%33 857
QUANTA SERVICES-2.37%19 880
FERROVIAL, S.A.3.07%19 663
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.08%19 167