VINCI : Eco-design and construction of the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge

Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

9 January 2023 - New contracts - France

The Nantes Metropolis has awarded a joint venture composed of GTM Ouest, leader, and, notably, Dodin Campenon Bernard, Freyssinet, Botte Fondations and Eurovia's Nantes office (all VINCI Construction) and Citeos (VINCI Energies) the design-build contract for the Anne-de-Bretagne Bridge over the Loire River.

It will reconnect the city of Nantes (west of France) with its river, which offers a wide range of experiences with its belvedere, various footbridges, openings through gratings, landscaped surroundings, vast public square and calmed traffic. The new bridge will rest on the existing structure, which will be considerably extended towards the west. It is being designed and dimensioned (up to 61 m in width at the Quai de la Fosse end as against 18 m currently) to carry road traffic, soft mobility lanes and future tram lines serving the university hospital, on the Island of Nantes. The old and the new structures will be combined by lowering the deck of the current bridge. The works should be starting in the second half of 2024, with handover scheduled for 2027.