VINCI : Implementation of the first urban public transport project in Mayotte

2 November 2022 - New contracts - France

Mamoudzou, the island's capital, suffers from frequent traffic jams in the northsouth direction. The urban community of Dembeni-Mamoudzou (Cadema) has decided to introduce a Caribus bus service (operating an 8.6 km route in a first phase, extending to a total of 20.6 km by 2026), which will reduce traffic congestion and improve both the mobility of many residents and the quality of the city's air.

The works of works package 2, covering a 3 km section (roadways, various utility networks and hydraulic structures) will be undertaken by a joint venture composed of Sogea Mayotte (leader), SMTPC, and SBTPC Sogea Réunion (all VINCI Construction); those of works package 3 (engineering structures Nos. 12, 13 and 15, all located on the works package 2 section) will be carried out by the joint venture composed of SMTPC (leader), Sogea Mayotte, SBTPC Sogea Réunion and Botte Fondations (VINCI Construction). Work started in February 2022 and should be completed in September 2023. Commissioning of the section between Passamainty and the Baobab roundabout of Line 1 is scheduled for late 2023.