    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:19 2022-11-02 pm EDT
94.08 EUR   -0.16%
VINCI : Implementation of the first urban public transport project in Mayotte

11/02/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
2 November 2022 - New contracts - France

Mamoudzou, the island's capital, suffers from frequent traffic jams in the northsouth direction. The urban community of Dembeni-Mamoudzou (Cadema) has decided to introduce a Caribus bus service (operating an 8.6 km route in a first phase, extending to a total of 20.6 km by 2026), which will reduce traffic congestion and improve both the mobility of many residents and the quality of the city's air.

The works of works package 2, covering a 3 km section (roadways, various utility networks and hydraulic structures) will be undertaken by a joint venture composed of Sogea Mayotte (leader), SMTPC, and SBTPC Sogea Réunion (all VINCI Construction); those of works package 3 (engineering structures Nos. 12, 13 and 15, all located on the works package 2 section) will be carried out by the joint venture composed of SMTPC (leader), Sogea Mayotte, SBTPC Sogea Réunion and Botte Fondations (VINCI Construction). Work started in February 2022 and should be completed in September 2023. Commissioning of the section between Passamainty and the Baobab roundabout of Line 1 is scheduled for late 2023.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 16:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 59 420 M 58 651 M 58 651 M
Net income 2022 4 047 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
Net Debt 2022 18 851 M 18 607 M 18 607 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 53 160 M 52 473 M 52 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,23 €
Average target price 111,50 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI1.42%52 473
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.85%34 445
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.40%27 847
QUANTA SERVICES24.08%20 348
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.60%17 686
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.61%16 188