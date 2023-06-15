Advanced search
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:45 2023-06-15 am EDT
108.28 EUR   -0.44%
05:22pVINCI : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:21pVINCI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:30pVinci Registers Higher Autoroutes, Airport Traffic in May
MT
VINCI : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating

06/15/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 130.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 66 262 M 72 386 M 72 386 M
Net income 2023 4 598 M 5 023 M 5 023 M
Net Debt 2023 17 716 M 19 354 M 19 354 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 61 098 M 66 744 M 66 744 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 85,9%
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 108,28 €
Average target price 123,33 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI16.58%66 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.15%40 392
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%34 907
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.89%26 871
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.79%24 333
FERROVIAL, S.A.17.86%22 728
