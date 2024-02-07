VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - design and construction of infrastructure (47.1%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development; - design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (35.8%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS); - sub-contracted infrastructure management (14.7%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities; - other (2.4%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (45.3%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Germany (6.6%), Spain (4.9%), Portugal (2%), Europe (10.7%), the United States (4.8%), North America (3.2%), Asia/Pacific and Middle East (5.8%), Central and South America (5.4%) and Africa (2.8%).