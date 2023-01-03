Advanced search
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
94.84 EUR   -0.12%
VINCI : Pouring low-carbon concrete at Ouagadougou-Donsin Airport

01/03/2023 | 12:18pm EST
Crédit photo: ©Sogea-Satom

3 January 2023 - Sustainability - Burkina Faso

Sogea-Satom Burkina Faso (VINCI Construction) is currently carrying out infrastructure, drainage and airfield lighting works for the country's future hub airport.

This project notably involves the construction of the landing runway (length: 3.5 km; width: 75 m), 2.2 million m3 of earthworks, the use of 55,000 m3 of concrete and the application of 250,000 t of asphalt. Sogea-Satom has set up a research partnership with 2iE and the University of Ouagadougou with the aim of reducing carbon emissions caused by the cement present in concretes. After a successful trial phase, low-carbon concrete was poured for the first time on 16 August 2022. This manufacturing method makes it possible to restrict the consumption of clinker in the cement thanks to the use of substitutes. Launched in September 2021, the project will be completed in April 2024. It will employ 340 people, 200 of them recruited locally in Donsin.

Vinci SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
